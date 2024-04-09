EQS-Ad-hoc: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nakiki SE: Stock exchange trading resumed



09-Apr-2024 / 21:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Nakiki SE announces that the transfer of all shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2024, has been completed.

Trading on the stock exchanges has resumed.

The Nakiki SE share can again be traded under WKN WNDL30 / ISIN DE000WNDL300.

The company aims to resume trading on Xetra as soon as possible.

NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com

Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300