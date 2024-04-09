Nakiki SE: Stock exchange trading resumed

09-Apr-2024 / 21:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nakiki SE announces that the transfer of all shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2024, has been completed.
Trading on the stock exchanges has resumed.
The Nakiki SE share can again be traded under WKN WNDL30 / ISIN DE000WNDL300.
The company aims to resume trading on Xetra as soon as possible.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
End of Inside Information
09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail:
info@nakikifinance.com
Internet:
https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN:
DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN:
WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
windeln de SE is a Germany-based online retailer of baby and children's products. The Company retails baby and toddler products through its online stores windeln.de, windeln.ch, bebitus.com, bebitus.pt, bebitus.fr and windeln.com.cn. The Company's products include international branded diapers, baby food, bottles and pacifiers, breastfeeding accessories, hygiene and health products, children's furniture, toys, children's and maternity clothing, baby monitors, prams and strollers, car seats and related home accessories, among others, as well as erotic products and lingerie. The Company is active in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal and China, among others.