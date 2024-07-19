EQS-News: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

Nakiki remains Nakiki



19.07.2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE is pleased to announce that the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided to retain the established Nakiki brand as the company name. This decision underlines the confidence in the brand and the positive response from the market.



Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE, comments: “Nakiki is now well established on the stock exchange. We see strong daily trading in the share and receive numerous financing enquiries without having to do any major advertising.”



The original plan was to change the name to 'Legal Finance Holding SE', but the board has now decided to retain the established Nakiki brand.



Nakiki remains Nakiki.







NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany



Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com



Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300



19.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

