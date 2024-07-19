EQS-News: Nakiki SE
Nakiki SE is pleased to announce that the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided to retain the established Nakiki brand as the company name. This decision underlines the confidence in the brand and the positive response from the market.
Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE, comments: “Nakiki is now well established on the stock exchange. We see strong daily trading in the share and receive numerous financing enquiries without having to do any major advertising.”
The original plan was to change the name to 'Legal Finance Holding SE', but the board has now decided to retain the established Nakiki brand.
Nakiki remains Nakiki.
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
