The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29 July, 2023 at the registered office of the Company situated at 239, Bagad Ganj, Nagpur MH 440008, have discussed and approved the following business: The Board has considered and approved appointment of Mr. Hemraj Tiju Dekate as the additional Non -- Executive Independent Director in the board of Nakoda Group of Industries Limited 29 July 2023. Hemraj Dekate is a retired government officer from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and was holding a postion of Additional Executive Engineer. The Board has considered and approved resignation of Mr. Vijay Giradkar as Independent Director from Nakoda Group of Industries Limited 29 July, 2023 (Closing Hours).

In the view of Appointment of Mr. Hemraj Dekate (DIN 10240572) and Resignation of Mr. Vijay Giradkar the board has considered and approved the reconstitution of the composition of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Stakeh Relationship Committee as below: Audit Committee: Mr. Hemraj Dekate: Chairman, Mr. Sandeep Jain: Member, Mr.Dahyalal Prajapati: Member. Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Mr. Hemraj Dekate: Chairman, Mr. Sandeep Jain: Member, Mr. Dahyalal Prajapati: Member. Nomination And Remuneration Committee: Mr. Hemraj Dekate: Chairman, Mr. Sandeep Jain: Member, Mr. Dahyalal Prajapati: Member.