Nala Digital Commerce Ltd, formerly Shefa Yamim Ltd, is an Israel-based company engaged in the exploration and mining of precious stones. Its precious stones include diamonds, gold, precious gemstones and other valuable minerals, unearthed from the Carmel Mountain Range, between the Zevulun and Israel Valleys, along the Kishon River, and upon the plateaus of Ramot Menashe. Shefa Yamim Ltd operates from its laboratory in Akko, employing in - house geologists who have knowledge in mineral and diamond exploration. Its facility can drill boreholes, process bulk material and prospect small samples (100 kilograms) for mineral extraction. The laboratory sorts precious stones and extracts associated minerals. Shefa Yamim Ltd also engages third party institutions for analysis, such as Technion (Israel Institute of Technology) and Beâer Sheva University, Geological Survey of Israel (GSI), De Beers Group Africa Exploration Laboratory (South Africa) and SGS Minerals Services (Canada) among other.

Sector Department Stores