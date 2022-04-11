Log in
    NSI   TH0464010006

NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NSI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
90.00 THB    0.00%
03/31NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC : The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting No. 75
PU
03/31Nam Seng Insurance Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for Second Half of the Year 2021, Payable on April 22, 2022
CI
02/25NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC : Publication of Notice of the Annual General Meeting No. 75
PU
Nam Seng Insurance Public : Publication of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 75

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 2 425 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2021 130 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
Net cash 2021 948 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
Yield 2021 9,23%
Capitalization 1 251 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 41,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Somboon Fusriboon Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Kamonporn Chinthammit Executive Director & Manager-Finance Department
Yongyuth Phusanti Chairman
Tanit Chernrungroj Manager-Information Technology Center
Ponsiree Piriyakornkoon Secretary & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.77%37
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%39 506
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058
SAMPO OYJ6.38%27 382