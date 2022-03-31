Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Nam Seng Insurance Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSI   TH0464010006

NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nam Seng Insurance Public : The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting No. 75

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 18:15:23
Headline
The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting No. 75
Symbol
NSI
Source
NSI
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 31-Mar-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nam Seng Insurance pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 425 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2021 130 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net cash 2021 948 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
Yield 2021 9,23%
Capitalization 1 258 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nam Seng Insurance Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Somboon Fusriboon Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Kamonporn Chinthammit Executive Director & Manager-Finance Department
Yongyuth Phusanti Chairman
Tanit Chernrungroj Manager-Information Technology Center
Ponsiree Piriyakornkoon Secretary & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAM SENG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.38%38
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.66%51 189
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.62%44 810
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.21%40 810
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.65%39 077
SAMPO OYJ0.89%26 701