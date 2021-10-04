Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nam Tai Property Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTP   VGG639071023

NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

(NTP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nam Tai Property : IsZo Capital Pleased by Dismissal of Nam Tai's Appeal of March 2021 Court Ruling That Voided the Company's $170 Million Private Placement

10/04/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal Dismisses Nam Tai’s Appeal Against the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s Decision to Void the Company’s Oct. 2020 Private Placement, Which was Found to Have Been Carried Out by the Kaisa-Controlled Board for an Improper Purpose

Special Meeting of Shareholders Ordered to be Held on November 30, 2021

IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”), is pleased that the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal (the “Court of Appeal”) has dismissed Nam Tai’s appeal against the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s (the “Court”) March 2021 decision to void the Company’s October 2020 $170 million private placement with Kaisa Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG: 1638) (“Kaisa”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Greater Sail Limited (“Greater Sail”), and West Ridge Investment Company Limited. The Court of Appeal’s three-member panel unanimously decided to dismiss Nam Tai’s appeal.

The decision from the Court of Appeal follows the Court finding that Nam Tai’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) acted for an improper purpose when initiating the highly-dilutive private placement last year. Nam Tai told shareholders at the time that it initiated the transaction in order to “mitigate meaningful risks to our financial stability,but the Court rightly found that it was initiated in order to maintain Kaisa’s de facto control over the Company and undermine IsZo’s efforts to reconstitute the Board at a requisitioned meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting is now set to be held on November 30, 2021.

Brian Sheehy, Founder and Managing Member of IsZo, stated:

“IsZo believes the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of Nam Tai’s appeal is an extremely positive outcome for shareholders unaffiliated with Kaisa. After spending nearly 18 months combatting the Kaisa-controlled Board’s anti-shareholder actions and overt entrenchment maneuvers, IsZo now sees a clear path for shareholders to elect ethical and experienced directors at the November 30th Special Meeting. Our slate, which has significant experience operating in China and navigating commercial property markets, has a plan for immediately improving governance, maintaining financial strength and deepening relationships with local stakeholders. We firmly believe our slate has the right strategy for realizing the tremendous value trapped within Nam Tai’s shares.”

When the Court of Appeal’s written decision is made available, IsZo plans to upload a copy to www.FixNTP.com. IsZo will be monitoring all other case-related developments, including Greater Sail’s appeal this week, and will provide additional updates as available.

***

Shareholders interested in learning more should contact our solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting, at info@saratogaproxy.com or (212) 257-1311. We also encourage shareholders to learn more about our slate and sign up for important updates by visiting www.FixNTP.com.

***


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.
09/20NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.(NYSE : NTP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14NAM TAI PROPERTY : Obtains $164 Million Term Loan Facility to Address Liquidity Issues
MT
09/14NAM TAI PROPERTY : Secured a Loan Facility of Approximately US$164 Million to Address Its ..
PU
09/13NAM TAI PROPERTY : IsZo Capital Reaffirms Commitment to Delivering Change at Nam Tai Follo..
BU
09/13Nam Tai Property Inc. Nam Tai Enters into a New Loan Facility for RMB 1.06 Billion with..
CI
08/06NAM TAI PROPERTY : Announces the Commencement of Pre-sale of Nam Tai Longxi
PR
08/06Nam Tai Property Announces the Commencement of Pre-Sale of Nam Tai  Longxi
CI
07/29NAM TAI PROPERTY : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/29NAM TAI : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29NAM TAI PROPERTY : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,2 M - -
Net income 2020 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 72,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 939 M 939 M -
EV / Sales 2019 102x
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Nam Tai Property Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jiabiao Wang Chief Executive Officer
Terrence Lu Chief Financial Officer
Lai Ling Tam Executive Chairman
Peter R. Kellogg Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Waslen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.308.72%939
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.60%36 252
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.66%30 088
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.93%27 975
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.31%26 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.22%24 938