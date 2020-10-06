Nam Tai Property : Provides Update on Evaluation of Request to Call Special Meeting of Shareholders

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Tai Property Inc. ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced that its Board requested additional information from IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, "IsZo") to complete the Board's previously announced evaluation of IsZo's request calling for the Company to hold a special meeting of shareholders.

The Board, in consultation with its advisors and legal counsel, continues to review the purported request from IsZo. Based on the information provided to date, the Board has not yet determined whether the request from IsZo is valid and in accordance with the Company's governing documents and relevant British Virgin Island laws. In line with its fiduciary duties, the Board has requested additional information from IsZo to help it determine the validity of the request.

The Company noted that shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. The Company also noted that there has been no special meeting convened at this time, and no record date has been set by the Nam Tai Board of Directors.

The Board and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all Nam Tai shareholders, and are receptive to ideas that advance the Company's goal of enhancing shareholder value.

ABOUT NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

We are a real estate developer and operator, mainly conducting business in Mainland China. Our main land resources are located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area") and Wuxi, China, of which the three plots in Shenzhen will be developed into Nam Tai Inno Park, Nam Tai Technology Center and Nam Tai Inno Valley. We plan to build these technology parks into landmark parks in the region and provide high-quality industrial offices, industrial service spaces and supporting dormitories to the tenants. Based on the experience of developing and operating technology parks and an industrial relationship network accumulated over the past 40 years, we have also exported the operation model of technology parks to other industrial properties. Through an asset-light model, we have leased industrial properties for repositioning and business invitation. We will also expand the commercial and residential property business in China as an auxiliary development strategy of the Company. As the growth prospects of China maintain, we shall seize development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and other first- and second-tier cities in China, and continue to strengthen and expand the business of industrial real estate, and commercial and residential properties. Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: "NTP"). Please refer to our corporate website (https://www.namtai.com/) or the SEC website (www.sec.gov) for our press releases and financial statements.

