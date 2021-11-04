Nam Tai Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Certain statements included in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "might", "can", "could", "will", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect",
"forecast", "intend", "plan", "seek", or "timetable". These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business and the industry in which we operate. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future events. There are several factors, many beyond our control, which could cause results to differ materially from our expectation. These risk factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our Current Reports filed on Form 6-K from time to time and are incorporated herein by reference. Any of these factors could, by itself, or together with one or more other factors, adversely affect our business, results of operations or financial condition. There may also be other factors currently unknown to us, or have not been described by us, that could cause our results to differ from our expectations. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this presentation; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstance occurring after the date of this presentation or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipatedevents.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS
Summary
PRC government continued to roll out restrictive measures to curb speculation in the domestic property market in the reporting period. The real estate sector is experiencing an extremely challenging financing and operating environment, and there have been a number of high profile defaults reported in the media.
Loans to the real estate sector decreased 8.4% year-on-year for the first nine months of 2021. The Company is also facing similar difficulties, including a slowdown in demand, declines in housing and office price and liquidity crunch.
Amid the challenging operating environment, in the third quarter of 2021, we recorded progress both financially and operationally, including the following:
increased revenue by $4.7 million year-on-year to reach $5.8 million;
obtained the pre-sale permit for Nam Tai Longxi and attracted customers to purchase a total of 78 units;
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Summary of Progress
increased the occupancy rate of Nam Tai Inno Park by 10 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 69%;
the construction of Nam Tai Technology Center is underway and we completed the masonry work on all the four towers;
a loan facility of $164 million was secured from Bank of Guangzhou, and
amounts due to the Bank of Beijing and the Industrial Bank were repaid in full.
With the success in securing new financing from Bank of Guangzhou Co., Ltd., the Company is confident it will restore the normal operations of the Company and its subsidiaries gradually. The board of directors and management will make every endeavor to act for the best interest of the Company and all shareholders.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
5
