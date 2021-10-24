Log in
    2210   SA0007879386

NAMA CHEMICALS CO.

(2210)
Nama Chemicals : إعلان إلحاقي من شركة نماء للكيماويات بخصوص فتح باب الترشح لعضوية مجلس إدارة الشركة

10/24/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Addendum Announcement from Nama Chemicals Co. in regards the announcement of the opening of candidacy for membership the Board Of Directors

Element List Explanation
Introduction In addition to the published announcement of Company on 21-10-2021 AD in regard the opening of candidacy for membership of the board of Directors for the next session, we attach the policies, standards and procedures for membership in the Board of Directors, Form (3) and Form (1), The Nomination and Remuneration Committee's work bylaw in English
Date of Posting the Previous Announcement of Development on Tadawul's Website 2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
URL of the Previous Announcement Click Here
Change on the Development There is no
Financial Impact on the change There is no
Attached Documents [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Nama Chemicals Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 06:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 439 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 -45,2 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 747 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 973 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Salem Chief Executive Officer
Turki Nasser Al-Hajri Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hazim Mansour Al Fardan Non-Executive Chairman
Faisal Mutlaq Al-Mutairi Vice President-Administration
Noof bint Galawi Al Saud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMA CHEMICALS CO.25.08%259
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.19%37 255
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.79.62%4 042
H.B. FULLER COMPANY34.37%3 664
LINTEC CORPORATION9.13%1 581
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.53%1 049