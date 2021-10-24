Nama Chemicals : تعلن شركة نماء للكيماويات عن الانتهاء الآمن من أعمال الصيانة الدورية المجدولة لمص

Nama Chemicals Company announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works for the plants of Hassad project (Subsidiary Plant)
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
Nama Chemicals Company announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works for the plants of Hassad project (Subsidiary Plant), and the start of the plant's operation and production work on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
During this periodic scheduled maintenance, works have been done to change the chemical catalysts as well as to inspect, repair and maintain different units of the affiliated units. Works have also been done to integrate the chilled water system affiliated to utility unit. The operation of the entire industrial complex will be completed on 25/10/2021.
|
Previous Announcement
|
Nama Chemicals Company announces the start of shutdown part of its industrial complex of Jubail Chemical Industries Company (Jana) for Planned maintenance work
|
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-10-03 Corresponding to 1443-02-26
|
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
|
100%
|
Event's Expected Completion Date
|
2021-10-21
|
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date
|
NA
|
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
|
The costs related with the event: 19.6 Million Riyal, and there is no change
|
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results
|
Because of the company maintains sufficient inventory to operate the related plants and other units, the financial impact is very limited.
|
Additional Information
|
Note that all maintenance works have been completed, and the hydrochloric acid plant, the caustic plant, as well as the sodium hypochlorite plant have been put into operation by 20/10/2021 and works are underway to operate the allyl alcohol and epichlorohydrin plants.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Nama Chemicals Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 13:43:01 UTC.