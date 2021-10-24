Nama Chemicals : تعلن شركة نماء للكيماويات عن الانتهاء الآمن من أعمال الصيانة الدورية المجدولة لمص

Introduction

Nama Chemicals Company announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works for the plants of Hassad project (Subsidiary Plant), and the start of the plant's operation and production work on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. During this periodic scheduled maintenance, works have been done to change the chemical catalysts as well as to inspect, repair and maintain different units of the affiliated units. Works have also been done to integrate the chilled water system affiliated to utility unit. The operation of the entire industrial complex will be completed on 25/10/2021.