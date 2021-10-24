Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Nama Chemicals Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2210   SA0007879386

NAMA CHEMICALS CO.

(2210)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nama Chemicals : تعلن شركة نماء للكيماويات عن الانتهاء الآمن من أعمال الصيانة الدورية المجدولة لمص

10/24/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Nama Chemicals Company announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works for the plants of Hassad project (Subsidiary Plant)

Element List Explanation
Introduction Nama Chemicals Company announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works for the plants of Hassad project (Subsidiary Plant), and the start of the plant's operation and production work on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

During this periodic scheduled maintenance, works have been done to change the chemical catalysts as well as to inspect, repair and maintain different units of the affiliated units. Works have also been done to integrate the chilled water system affiliated to utility unit. The operation of the entire industrial complex will be completed on 25/10/2021.

Previous Announcement Nama Chemicals Company announces the start of shutdown part of its industrial complex of Jubail Chemical Industries Company (Jana) for Planned maintenance work
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-10-03 Corresponding to 1443-02-26
Percentage of fulfilled achievement 100%
Event's Expected Completion Date 2021-10-21
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date NA
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. The costs related with the event: 19.6 Million Riyal, and there is no change
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results Because of the company maintains sufficient inventory to operate the related plants and other units, the financial impact is very limited.
Additional Information Note that all maintenance works have been completed, and the hydrochloric acid plant, the caustic plant, as well as the sodium hypochlorite plant have been put into operation by 20/10/2021 and works are underway to operate the allyl alcohol and epichlorohydrin plants.

Financials
Sales 2020 439 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 -45,2 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 747 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 974 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Salem Chief Executive Officer
Turki Nasser Al-Hajri Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hazim Mansour Al Fardan Non-Executive Chairman
Faisal Mutlaq Al-Mutairi Vice President-Administration
Noof bint Galawi Al Saud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMA CHEMICALS CO.25.23%259
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.19%37 255
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.79.62%4 042
H.B. FULLER COMPANY34.37%3 664
LINTEC CORPORATION9.13%1 581
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.53%1 049