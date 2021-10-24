Nama Chemicals : Addendum Announcement from Nama Chemicals Co. in regards the announcement of the opening of candidacy for membership the Board Of Directors

Addendum Announcement from Nama Chemicals Co. in regards the announcement of the opening of candidacy for membership the Board Of Directors
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
In addition to the published announcement of Company on 21-10-2021 AD in regard the opening of candidacy for membership of the board of Directors for the next session, we attach the policies, standards and procedures for membership in the Board of Directors, Form (3) and Form (1), The Nomination and Remuneration Committee's work bylaw in English
|
Date of Posting the Previous Announcement of Development on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
|
URL of the Previous Announcement
|
Click Here
|
Change on the Development
|
There is no
|
Financial Impact on the change
|
There is no
|
Attached Documents
|
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Nama Chemicals Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:43:07 UTC.