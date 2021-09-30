Nama Chemicals Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
420,463
324,518
29.565
Gross Profit (Loss)
86,577
24,119
258.957
Operational Profit (Loss)
27,485
-17,471
-
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
24,405
-20,569
-
Total Comprehensive Income
36,244
-14,976
-
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
322,864
291,443
10.781
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.05
-0.88
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:
• Increase in average selling prices of finished products.
• Reduction in finance cost
• Decrease in provision for doubtful debts.
However, the:
• Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sales quantity and freight charges.
• Increase in major raw material prices
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The decrease in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:
• Decreased of margins profit for some of the company's products due to the high prices of major materials prices and high freight charges.
However, the:
• Increase in average selling prices of finished products.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:
• increase in average selling prices of all finished products.
• Increase in sold quantities.
• Reduction in finance cost
However the:
• Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sold quantities and freight charges.
• Increase in general and administrative expenses due to additional provisions made during the period.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
NA
Additional Information
The company announces accumulated losses amounting to SAR (46.968) million as on June 30, 2021, which turned into accumulated profits of SAR 97.345 million as on September 30, 2021. This was done by selling YANSAB shares during Q3 2021. The net proceeds from the sale of YANSAB shares amounting to SAR 139.65 million were transferred to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund as a one-time partial payment in return for the repayment of the company's loans with the Fund, which led to a significant improvement in the company's main financial ratios from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021
1) The current liquidity ratio: Q3 2021: 0.82: 1 compared to 0.54: 1 for Q2 2021
2) Debt to Equity Ratio: Q3 2021 2.54:1 compared to 3.04:1 for Q2 2021
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Nama Chemicals Co. SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:36:03 UTC.