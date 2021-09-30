Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Nama Chemicals Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2210   SA0007879386

NAMA CHEMICALS CO.

(2210)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nama Chemicals Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/31/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nama Chemicals Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 134,815 99,951 34.881 122,832 9.755
Gross Profit (Loss) 23,664 3,058 673.839 28,910 -18.145
Operational Profit (Loss) 5,174 -11,795 - 9,475 -45.393
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 4,863 -9,905 - 9,573 -49.2
Total Comprehensive Income -734 5,116 - 16,393 -
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 420,463 324,518 29.565
Gross Profit (Loss) 86,577 24,119 258.957
Operational Profit (Loss) 27,485 -17,471 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 24,405 -20,569 -
Total Comprehensive Income 36,244 -14,976 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 322,864 291,443 10.781
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.05 -0.88
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:

• Increase in average selling prices of finished products.

• Reduction in finance cost

• Decrease in provision for doubtful debts.

However, the:

• Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sales quantity and freight charges.

• Increase in major raw material prices

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:

• Decreased of margins profit for some of the company's products due to the high prices of major materials prices and high freight charges.

However, the:

• Increase in average selling prices of finished products.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following:

• increase in average selling prices of all finished products.

• Increase in sold quantities.

• Reduction in finance cost

However the:

• Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sold quantities and freight charges.

• Increase in general and administrative expenses due to additional provisions made during the period.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items NA
Additional Information The company announces accumulated losses amounting to SAR (46.968) million as on June 30, 2021, which turned into accumulated profits of SAR 97.345 million as on September 30, 2021. This was done by selling YANSAB shares during Q3 2021. The net proceeds from the sale of YANSAB shares amounting to SAR 139.65 million were transferred to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund as a one-time partial payment in return for the repayment of the company's loans with the Fund, which led to a significant improvement in the company's main financial ratios from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021

1) The current liquidity ratio: Q3 2021: 0.82: 1 compared to 0.54: 1 for Q2 2021

2) Debt to Equity Ratio: Q3 2021 2.54:1 compared to 3.04:1 for Q2 2021

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Nama Chemicals Co. SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NAMA CHEMICALS CO.
02:37aNama Chemicals Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 202..
PU
02:37aاعلان شركة نما&..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : تعلن شركة نم&..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : تعلن شركة نم&..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : تعلن شركة نم&..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : تعلن شركة نم&..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : announces the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance works..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : إعلان إلحاق&#..
PU
10/24NAMA CHEMICALS : Addendum Announcement from Nama Chemicals Co. in regards the announcement..
PU
10/22NAMA CHEMICALS : تعلن شركة نم&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 439 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 -45,2 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 747 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 955 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart NAMA CHEMICALS CO.
Duration : Period :
Nama Chemicals Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAMA CHEMICALS CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Salem Chief Executive Officer
Turki Nasser Al-Hajri Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hazim Mansour Al Fardan Non-Executive Chairman
Faisal Mutlaq Al-Mutairi Vice President-Administration
Noof bint Galawi Al Saud Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMA CHEMICALS CO.22.82%255
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.16%37 250
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.73.89%3 900
H.B. FULLER COMPANY35.91%3 706
LINTEC CORPORATION11.59%1 612
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.12.04%1 041