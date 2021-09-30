Nama Chemicals Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following: • Increase in average selling prices of finished products. • Reduction in finance cost • Decrease in provision for doubtful debts. However, the: • Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sales quantity and freight charges. • Increase in major raw material prices

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in Net Profit is mainly due to the following: • Decreased of margins profit for some of the company's products due to the high prices of major materials prices and high freight charges. However, the: • Increase in average selling prices of finished products.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in Net Profit is mainly due to the following: • increase in average selling prices of all finished products. • Increase in sold quantities. • Reduction in finance cost However the: • Increase in selling & distribution expense due to increase in sold quantities and freight charges. • Increase in general and administrative expenses due to additional provisions made during the period.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Reclassification of Comparison Items NA