Namaste Technologies : Debuts "VendorLink" Cannabis Accessory Marketplace Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading platform for cannabis products, accessories and education, announced today the launch of VendorLink, a proprietary marketplace platform for brands and vendors to upload and sell their cannabis accessory products to CannMart customers directly. The first brand to utilize VendorLink is Canada Puffin, a leading Canadian hardware company focused on premium handblown glass and natural maple pipes and accessories.

VendorLink allows brands and vendors to upload their product catalogue directly to CannMart.com, to be displayed alongside CannMart's own accessory inventory. With an expanding national presence and a strong base of loyal repeat customers, CannMart is in a unique position to leverage its online real estate with like-minded industry partners looking to expand their reach and introduce a true marketplace experience in the cannabis accessory space. Brands and vendors interested in establishing a presence on CannMart.com and accelerating their growth using VendorLink can join the waiting list by visiting https://cannmart.com/sell-on-cannmart .

"Having been first conceived two years ago, we are thrilled to present VendorLink as the answer for cannabis accessory vendors large and small, looking to introduce their products to a fresh, Canada-wide audience through CannMart.com via a marketplace model," said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies. "Our debut partner, Canada Puffin, is the perfect brand to celebrate this launch with, as a dedicated proponent of both cannabis and Canadian culture."

Determined to raise Canada's national profile as a leader in the cannabis accessory movement, Canada Puffin is the first leading brand to work with CannMart and establish their own VendorLink marketplace presence.

"Namaste's VendorLink offers a great way for Canada Puffin to introduce our premium accessories to a new audience of dedicated, cannabis-positive Canadians," said Dale Falkenstein, CEO of Canada Puffin. "We look forward to expanding our presence through the Namaste network and are excited to be featured within this marketplace amongst some of the most notable brands in the industry."

Canada Puffin's glass accessories are thoughtfully designed as art pieces, intended to be proudly displayed. Made with authentic, natural Canadian Maple, each unique piece depicts elements of Canadian heritage and culture throughout.

About Canada Puffin

Canada Puffin is committed to creating an open and inviting culture in the ever changing smoking landscape. Through its unique product designs, quality and presentation, it strives to reshape the perception of cannabis and the community. For more information please visit: https://canadapuffin.com/

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-selected products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products to recreational consumers in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

