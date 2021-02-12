Wabi Sabi Brands Enters National Medical Cannabis Market via Supply Agreement with CannMart, a Subsidiary of Namaste Technologies

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - WABI SABI BRANDS LTD. (the "Company" or "Wabi Sabi"), an Alberta-based manufacturer of fine cannabis edible confections, is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement with CannMart Inc., a subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) ("CannMart"), which will offer Wabi Sabi's artisan cannabis edible products on CannMart's online medical cannabis sales platform.

"We look forward to working with the CannMart team, to supply our premium artisan edible products to the medical market across Canada," said Todd Pringle, President & CEO of Wabi Sabi. "We are excited for CannMart's patients to try our products that taste amazing and have terpene profiles to guide their experience."

"We are pleased to welcome Wabi Sabi to CannMart.com which will leverage the VendorLink platform as many new companies are increasingly seeing the added value Namaste's innovative technology can bring to their organization," said Chad Agate, CTO and VP of Marketplace of Namaste Technologies. "We look forward to working closely with our new partner to expand their reach to Canadian cannabis consumers."

Under the agreement, Wabi Sabi will initially provide CannMart with chocolate edible bon bons and will expand the offering with other unique cannabis edible products.

About Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd.

Wabi Sabi is a private Alberta-based manufacturer of high-quality cannabis edibles. The Company uses the highest-quality ingredients which include Belgian chocolate and full spectrum cannabis oil. Wabi Sabi's world class facility meets Canadian regulatory compliance for food manufacturing safety, with strategies being implemented to certify the Company to an even higher global standard (BRCGS). The Company is one of the only chocolate edible manufacturers in North America that use edible labels to ensure consumers can easily identify products as cannabis edibles. Wabi Sabi leverages its on-site laboratory to test products in multiple steps to ensure quality and dosing assurance.

