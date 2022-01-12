Namchow : Announcement of Important Resolutions at the First Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting in 2022 on Behalf of Important Subsidiary Namchow Food Co.
Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/01/12
Time of announcement
17:52:36
Subject
Announcement of Important Resolutions at the First
Extraordinary Shareholders��Meeting in 2022 on Behalf of
Important Subsidiary Namchow Food Co.
Date of events
2022/01/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/01/12
2.Important resolutions:
Approved the proposals for change of the registered capital, amendments
to the articles of incorporation, and application for business change
registration
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
