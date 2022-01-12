Log in
    1702   TW0001702009

NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1702)
Namchow : Announcement of Important Resolutions at the First Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting in 2022 on Behalf of Important Subsidiary Namchow Food Co.

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/12 Time of announcement 17:52:36
Subject 
 Announcement of Important Resolutions at the First
Extraordinary Shareholders��Meeting in 2022 on Behalf of
Important Subsidiary Namchow Food Co.
Date of events 2022/01/12 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/01/12
2.Important resolutions:
  Approved the proposals for change of the registered capital, amendments
  to the articles of incorporation, and application for business change
  registration
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Namchow Chemical Industrial Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 17 622 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2020 951 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2020 7 245 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 12 392 M 447 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kan Wen Li General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Ching Hui Chiu Head-Finance
Fei Lung Chen Chairman
Ting Kuo Chen Independent Director
Jin-Shih Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.50%447
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD7.18%6 658
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD6.70%5 907
AAK AB (PUBL.)-3.87%5 360
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-2.04%2 255
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED15.23%2 031