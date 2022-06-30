Namchow : Announcement of important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai Namchow Food co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:N/A 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of changing the scope of business of the Company 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None