  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1702   TW0001702009

NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
46.15 TWD   -0.11%
NAMCHOW : Announcement of important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai Namchow Food co., Ltd.
PU
NAMCHOW : The Company has been invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities.
PU
NAMCHOW : Announcement of the Company's May 2022 Preliminary Consolidated Profit and Loss
PU
Namchow : Announcement of important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai Namchow Food co., Ltd.

06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:05:59
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions at the
shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai
Namchow Food co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  Approved the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
  Approval of changing the scope of business of the Company
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Namchow Chemical Industrial Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19 862 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2021 1 071 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 359 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 11 449 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kan Wen Li General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Ching Hui Chiu Head-Finance
Fei Lung Chen Chairman
Ting Kuo Chen Independent Director
Jin-Shih Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.07%385
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD15.16%6 804
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD4.56%5 506
AAK AB (PUBL.)-15.95%4 156
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD0.00%2 231
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED12.58%1 925