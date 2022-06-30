Namchow : Announcement of important resolutions at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai Namchow Food co., Ltd.
06/30/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
16:05:59
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions at the
shareholders' meeting on behalf of subsidiary Shanghai
Namchow Food co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of changing the scope of business of the Company
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
