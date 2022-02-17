Namchow : Announcement of the change in the representative of an institutional director, and the change of at least one- third of directors on behalf of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
18:07:57
Subject
Announcement of the change in the representative of
an institutional director, and the change of at least one-
third of directors on behalf of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/17
2.Name of legal person:Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Director: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung
Director: Mr. Chen,Fei-pong
Director: Ms. Tai,Shu-wen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Chen,Fei-lung：Chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mr. Chen,Fei-pong：Vice chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
Ms. Tai,Shu-wen：Director of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Director: Ms. Chen,Yi-wen
Director: Mr. Chen,Yu-wen
Director: Mr. Hsiao,Kuo-Yao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Ms. Chen,Yi-wen：Director of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mr. Chen,Yu-wen：Director of Chow Food Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Mr. Hsiao,Kuo-Yao：Vice President of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:
Change of Director Representative of Corporate Shareholder
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):No term limit
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The number of directors has been set at 7 and the ratio of the
change for this time is 3/7
