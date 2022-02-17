Namchow : Announcement of the change in the representative of an institutional director, and the change of at least one- third of directors on behalf of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/17 2.Name of legal person:Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Director: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung Director: Mr. Chen,Fei-pong Director: Ms. Tai,Shu-wen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung：Chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen,Fei-pong：Vice chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. Ms. Tai,Shu-wen：Director of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Director: Ms. Chen,Yi-wen Director: Mr. Chen,Yu-wen Director: Mr. Hsiao,Kuo-Yao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Ms. Chen,Yi-wen：Director of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen,Yu-wen：Director of Chow Food Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Mr. Hsiao,Kuo-Yao：Vice President of Namchow (Thailand) Ltd. 7.Reason for the change: Change of Director Representative of Corporate Shareholder 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):No term limit 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/17 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The number of directors has been set at 7 and the ratio of the change for this time is 3/7