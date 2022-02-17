Log in
    1702   TW0001702009

NAMCHOW HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1702)
Namchow : Announcement of the change of the Chairman on behalf of subsidiary Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/17 Time of announcement 18:08:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of the Chairman on behalf
of subsidiary Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/02/17
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
  Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
  Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Lee,Kan-wen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Director of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):
  An institutional director designated a new representative
8.Reason for the change:
  An institutional director designated a new representative
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Namchow Chemical Industrial Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
