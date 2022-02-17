Namchow : Announcement of the change of the Chairman on behalf of subsidiary Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/17 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Lee,Kan-wen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): An institutional director designated a new representative 8.Reason for the change: An institutional director designated a new representative 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/17 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None