Namchow : Announcement of the change of the Chairman on behalf of subsidiary Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Provided by: Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
18:08:31
Subject
Announcement of the change of the Chairman on behalf
of subsidiary Namchow (Thailand) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/02/17
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Chen,Fei-lung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Representative of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.: Mr. Lee,Kan-wen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of Namchow Holdings Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):
An institutional director designated a new representative
8.Reason for the change:
An institutional director designated a new representative
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
