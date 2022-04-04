Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Namibia Asset Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAM   NA000A0JMZ44

NAMIBIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(NAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Namibia Asset Management : Acceptance of Awards by director

04/04/2022 | 10:57am EDT
NAMIBIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD ("NAM") Registration No. 97/397

Registered in Namibia ISIN Code: NA000AOJMZ44 NSX Share Code: NAM

ACCEPTANCE OF AWARDS BY A DIRECTOR IN TERMS OF THE ORBAN STREET TRUST

In compliance

with

paragraphs

3.63

and 3.65 of

the

Listings

Requirements

of the

Namibian

Stock

Exchange,

the

following

transaction in respect of the direct award of NAM´s shares to a director of the Company is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR:

Mr Bullé Uisso

COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR:

Namibian LimitedAssetManagement

STATUS:

Executive

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES:

Ordinary shares

NATURE OF TRANSACTION:

Off-market acceptance of awards

DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AWARDS:

31 March 2022

DATE OF AWARDS:

25 March 2022

DEEMED VALUE PER SHARE (CENTS):

66

MARKET VALUE PER SHARES (CENTS):

66

NUMBER OF AWARDS ACCEPTED:

3 627 500

TOTAL DEEMED NAMIBIA DOLLAR VALUE OF AWARDS:

N$2 394 150

VESTING DATE OF AWARDS:

In equal tranches over a period of 3 years starting no later than 1 April 2027

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION:

Direct, beneficial

By order of the Board

A Pillay

Chairman

04 April 2022

SPONSOR

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd; Member of the NSX; 4th Floor, 1@Steps, c/o Grove and Chasie Streets, Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek, Namibia

Disclaimer

Namibia Asset Management Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 93,4 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net income 2021 13,7 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 103 M 7,01 M 6,68 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart NAMIBIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Namibia Asset Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tarah N. Shaanika Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ulrich Eiseb CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Anton Clarence Pillay Chairman
Elise Angula Independent Non-Executive Director
Schalk Walters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMIBIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.00%7
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.92%117 036
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.40%89 606
UBS GROUP AG10.93%66 841
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-14.86%39 911
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.94%35 586