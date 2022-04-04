Namibia Asset Management : Acceptance of Awards by director

NAMIBIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD ("NAM") Registration No. 97/397

Registered in Namibia ISIN Code: NA000AOJMZ44 NSX Share Code: NAM

ACCEPTANCE OF AWARDS BY A DIRECTOR IN TERMS OF THE ORBAN STREET TRUST

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 and 3.65 of the Listings Requirements of the Namibian Stock Exchange, the following

transaction in respect of the direct award of NAM´s shares to a director of the Company is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR: Mr Bullé Uisso COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR: Namibian LimitedAssetManagement STATUS: Executive TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES: Ordinary shares NATURE OF TRANSACTION: Off-market acceptance of awards DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AWARDS: 31 March 2022 DATE OF AWARDS: 25 March 2022 DEEMED VALUE PER SHARE (CENTS): 66 MARKET VALUE PER SHARES (CENTS): 66 NUMBER OF AWARDS ACCEPTED: 3 627 500 TOTAL DEEMED NAMIBIA DOLLAR VALUE OF AWARDS: N$2 394 150 VESTING DATE OF AWARDS: In equal tranches over a period of 3 years starting no later than 1 April 2027 NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION: Direct, beneficial

By order of the Board

A Pillay

Chairman

04 April 2022

