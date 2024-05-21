Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project

Namibia

NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate

Prepared by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd for:

Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Prepared By:

Jeremy C Witley

Pr. Sci. Nat.

Scott Swinden

P. Geo

Barbara Mulcahy

Pr. Eng

Effective Date:

05 April 2024

Report Date:

21 May 2024

MSA Project No.: J4878

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This report was prepared as a National Instrument NI 43-101 Technical Report for Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NMI) by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), South Africa. The quality of information, conclusions and estimates contained herein is consistent with the level of effort involved in MSA's services, based on: i) information available at the time of preparation, ii) data supplied by outside sources, and iii) the assumptions, conditions, and qualifications set forth in this report. This report is intended for use by NMI subject to the terms and conditions of its contract with MSA. Except for the purposes legislated under Canadian provincial securities law, any other uses of this report by any third party is at that party's sole risk.

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

I, Jeremy Charles Witley do hereby certify that:

  1. I am a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of: The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd
    Henley House, Greenacres Office Park, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195
    South Africa.
  2. This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate", that has an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
  3. I graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Mining Geology from the University of Leicester in 1988. In addition, I obtained a Master of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand in 2015.
  4. I am a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa.
  5. I have worked as a geologist for a total of 35 years. I have worked in a number of roles, including senior management, in mine geology, exploration projects and Mineral Resource management. I have conducted Mineral Resource estimates, audits and reviews for a wide range of commodities and styles of mineralization including complex mixed distribution multi element deposits. Specific REE experience includes deposits in Burundi, Mauritania, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, as well as the Lofdal deposit in Namibia.
  6. I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
  7. I visited the Lofdal Property for three days from 28 to 30 October 2020, for one day on 10 November 2022 and for two days from 21 to 22 November 2023.
  8. I am responsible for the preparation of items 1.4, 3, 10 to 12 and 14 to 23, and co-responsible for the preparation of items 1.5, 2 and 24 to 27 of the Technical Report.
  9. I have not had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.
  10. I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.
  11. I am independent of the issuer according to the definition of independence described in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.
  12. I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and, as of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, those portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.
  13. I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.

Dated this 21st day of May 2024.

"signed and stamped" (Jeremy Charles Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat)

CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

I, Scott Swinden, do hereby certify that:

1. I am a Principal Geoscience Consultant of: Swinden Geoscience Consultants Ltd 224 Main St

Wolfville, Nova Scotia

B4P 1C4

Canada

  1. This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate", that has an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
  2. I graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Geology from Dalhousie University in 1970. In addition, I obtained a Master of Science degree in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1975 and Ph.D. in Earth Sciences from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1988.
  3. I am a registered Professional Geologist (P. Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Nova Scotia.
  4. I have worked as a geologist for a total of 45 years, including exploration for base and precious metals and rare metals (including the rare earth elements), as a research scientist for provincial and federal geological surveys, and as manager and executive for provincial geological surveys. In the latter role, I was responsible for mineral resource programs (including programs focussed on Rare Earth Elements) throughout Newfoundland and Labrador from 1988 to 1996. From 2010 to the present, I have specialized in the study and exploration of Rare Earth Deposits. I explored for REE in various parts of Namibia. I was part of the discovery team at the Lofdal deposit and led the geological mapping and geological modelling of the deposit. I have worked at a number of other REE prospects including Swarboisdrift (Kunene aea), Epembe (Ta-Nb-REE in carbonatite), Marinkas Quellen). I have taught mineral deposits including the geology of Rare Earth Deposits to 4th year undergraduates at Dalhousie and Acadia Universities. I have recently served as a member of the Expert Council for the HiTech AlkCarb project, a European Union project investigating geomodels for REE deposits. I believe my experience in operating and managing REE exploration projects, studying REE deposits and teaching about REE deposits, make me a Qualified Person for a REE project.
  5. I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
  6. I visited the Lofdal Property for 14 days from 29 May to 11 June 2014, for 1 days on July 31, 2017, and for 1 day on April 25, 2018.
  7. I am responsible for the preparation of items 4 to 9 and co-responsible for, the preparation of item 1, 2 and 24 to 27 of the Technical Report.
  8. I have been involved with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report as a paid, independent geoscience consultant since July 2010. All prior involvement is with the current issuer at various stages of the project for which remuneration has been received as an independent consultant that is not contingent on the outcome of the study work and did not involve management of the project.
  1. I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.
  2. I am independent of the issuer according to the definition of independence described in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.
  3. I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and, as of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, those portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.
  4. I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.

Dated this 21st Day of May 2024.

"signed and stamped" (Scott Swinden, P. Geo.)

CERTIFICATE OF AUTHOR

I, Barbara Mulcahy, Pr.Eng., C.Eng, of Johannesburg, South Africa, do hereby certify:

  1. I am an Independent Consulting Process Engineer with a business address at 2154 Voltaire Place, Dainfern Valley, 2191, South Africa.
  2. This certificate applies to the Technical Report entitled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate" with an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
  3. I am a graduate with B.Eng (Chemical Mineral Processing) in 1994 and GDE (Extractive Metallurgy) in 1996 from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. I am registered as a Professional Engineer with Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) member No 20010377 and as a Chartered Engineer with Engineers Ireland (EI) member No 500047. I have worked as a process engineer and consultant since 1997 at Mintek, Hatch and Metallicon Process Consulting before being independent.
  4. I have read the definition of Qualified Person set out in the National Instrument 43-101 (Instrument) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experiences, I fulfil the requirement to be an independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
  5. I visited the Lofdal Rare Earth's project site near Khorixas, Namibia on 27/28 October 2021.
  6. I have participated in the preparation of this Technical Report and am responsible for item 13 and co-responsible for items 24 to 27.
  7. I am independent of Namibia Critical Metal as defined by Section 1.5 of the Instrument.
  8. I don't have any prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the technical report.
  9. I have read National Instrument 43-101. The part of the Technical Report for which I am responsible has been prepared in compliance with this Instrument;
  10. As of the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the technical report not misleading.

Signed and dated this 21st day of May 2024 at Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Signed and stamped" Barbara Mulcahy Pr.Eng

Barbara Mulcahy, Pr.Eng., Consulting Process Engineer.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

SUMMARY

1

1.1

Property Description and Ownership

1

1.2

Geology and Mineralization

1

1.3

Exploration Status

2

1.4

Mineral Resource Estimate

2

1.5

Conclusion and Recommendations

4

2

INTRODUCTION

5

2.1

Corporate Structure

5

2.2

Principal Sources of Information and Terms of Reference

6

2.3

Qualifications, Experience and Independence

7

3

RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS

9

4

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION

10

4.1

Property Location

10

4.2

Property Description

10

4.2.1 Mining License (ML) 200

10

4.2.2

General Provisions

15

4.2.3 Adjacent and Overlapping EPLs

16

5

ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY

17

5.1

Accessibility

17

5.2

Climate

17

5.3

Local Resources and Infrastructure

18

5.4

Physiography

20

6

HISTORY

22

7

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION

26

7.1

Regional Geology

26

7.2

Local Geology

28

7.2.1 The Huab Metamorphic Complex

30

7.2.2

The Damara Orogen

30

7.2.3 Early Damaran Alkaline / Carbonatitic Intrusions

31

7.3

Structural Setting

36

7.4

REE Mineralization

38

Regional Setting

38

7.4.2

Mineralization in Area 4

40

7.4.3

Mineralization in Area 2B

43

7.4.4

Nature of the Alteration

45

7.4.5

Mineralogy

51

7.4.6

Thorium

54

7.4.7

Mineralization Summary

55

8

DEPOSIT TYPES

56

8.1

General Models for REE Mineralization in Carbonatites

56

8.2

Magmatic Mineralization

58

8.3

Hydrothermal Mineralization

58

9

EXPLORATION

60

9.1

Copper - Gold Exploration: 2006 - 2008

60

9.2

Regional Assessment of Rare Earth Element Potential

60

9.2.1

Geological and Lithogeochemical Survey

60

9.2.2

Remote Sensing and Regional Geophysics

64

9.2.3

Regional Geological Mapping

65

9.3

Target Exploration in Area 2B

66

9.3.1

Geological Mapping and Lithogeochemistry

67

9.4

Target exploration in Area 4

74

9.4.1

Geological Mapping and Surface Sampling

74

9.4.2

Ground Geophysics

74

9.4.3

Trenching

76

10

DRILLING

80

10.1

Area 2B, 2010 and 2011 Drilling

80

10.2

Area 4 Mineral Resource Drilling, 2011 and 2012

83

10.3

Areas 4 and 2B Mineral Resource Drilling, 2020

85

10.3.1

Area 4 and 2B Diamond Drilling Procedures

86

10.3.2

Core Recovery

87

10.3.3

Collar and Downhole Surveys

87

10.4

Areas 4 and 2B Reverse Circulation Drilling, 2023

88

10.5

Interpretation of Drilling Results

91

10.5.1

Area 4

91

10.5.2

Area 2B

92

10.6

Exploration Drilling Outside the Mineral Resource Areas

93

10.6.1

Location and Procedures

93

10.6.2

Exploration Drilling Results

98

11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY

102

11.1

Diamond Drilling Procedures

102

11.1.1

Drillhole Logging

102

11.1.2

Sample Preparation

103

11.2

Reverse Circulation Drilling Procedures

108

11.2.1

Reverse Circulation Logging

108

11.2.2 Chip sampling and sample dispatch

109

11.3

Sample Analyses

109

11.3.1 Sample preparation at the laboratory

109

11.3.2 Sample analyses at the laboratory

109

11.4

Sample Security

110

11.5

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

110

11.5.1 2010, 2011 and 2012 Drilling Programme

111

11.5.2

2020 Drilling Programme

111

11.5.3

2023 RC Programme

124

11.6

Adequacy of Sample Preparation, Security and Analytical Procedures

132

12

DATA VERIFICATION

134

13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING

136

13.1

Testwork Background

136

13.2

Ongoing Testwork

136

13.3

Bulk Fresh Sample Testwork

143

13.4

Basis of Design

150

14

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

152

14.1

Mineral Resource Estimation Database

152

14.2

Exploratory Analysis of the Raw Data

155

14.2.1 Validation of the data

155

14.2.2 Statistics of the Raw Sample Data

156

14.3

Bivariate Analysis

157

14.4

Core Recovery

158

14.4.1

Diamond Drillholes

158

14.4.2

Reverse Circulation

158

14.5

Geological Modelling

159

14.5.1

Topography

159

14.5.2

Mineralised Zones

160

14.5.3

Oxidation/Weathering Surface

161

14.6

Bias Test

162

14.7

Statistical Analysis of the Composite Data

163

14.7.1

Cutting and Capping

166

14.8

Geostatistical Analysis

166

14.8.1

Semivariograms

166

14.9

Block Modelling

169

14.9.1

Estimation Parameters

170

14.10

Validation of Estimates

171

14.11

Mineral Resource Classification

174

14.12

Mineral Resource Statement

177

14.13

Assessment of Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE)

182

14.14

Comparison with Previous Estimate

185

15

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES

187

16

MINING METHODS

188

17

RECOVERY METHODS

189

18

PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE

190

19

MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS

191

20

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT

192

21

CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS

193

22

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

194

23

ADJACENT PROPERTIES

195

24

OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION

196

25

INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS

197

26

RECOMMENDATIONS

199

27

REFERENCES

200

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1-1 Area 4, Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates above 0.1% TREO cut-

off grade - 05 April 2024

3

