CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON

I, Jeremy Charles Witley do hereby certify that:

I am a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of: The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd

Henley House, Greenacres Office Park, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195

South Africa.

This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate", that has an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).

I graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Mining Geology from the University of Leicester in 1988. In addition, I obtained a Master of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand in 2015.

I am a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa.

I have worked as a geologist for a total of 35 years. I have worked in a number of roles, including senior management, in mine geology, exploration projects and Mineral Resource management. I have conducted Mineral Resource estimates, audits and reviews for a wide range of commodities and styles of mineralization including complex mixed distribution multi element deposits. Specific REE experience includes deposits in Burundi, Mauritania, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, as well as the Lofdal deposit in Namibia.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

I visited the Lofdal Property for three days from 28 to 30 October 2020, for one day on 10 November 2022 and for two days from 21 to 22 November 2023.

I am responsible for the preparation of items 1.4, 3, 10 to 12 and 14 to 23, and co-responsible for the preparation of items 1.5, 2 and 24 to 27 of the Technical Report.

I have not had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.

I am independent of the issuer according to the definition of independence described in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and, as of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, those portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.