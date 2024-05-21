Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project
Namibia
NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
Prepared by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd for:
Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
Prepared By:
Jeremy C Witley
Pr. Sci. Nat.
Scott Swinden
P. Geo
Barbara Mulcahy
Pr. Eng
Effective Date:
05 April 2024
Report Date:
21 May 2024
MSA Project No.: J4878
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This report was prepared as a National Instrument NI 43-101 Technical Report for Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NMI) by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), South Africa. The quality of information, conclusions and estimates contained herein is consistent with the level of effort involved in MSA's services, based on: i) information available at the time of preparation, ii) data supplied by outside sources, and iii) the assumptions, conditions, and qualifications set forth in this report. This report is intended for use by NMI subject to the terms and conditions of its contract with MSA. Except for the purposes legislated under Canadian provincial securities law, any other uses of this report by any third party is at that party's sole risk.
CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON
I, Jeremy Charles Witley do hereby certify that:
-
I am a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of: The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd
Henley House, Greenacres Office Park, Victory Park, Randburg, 2195
South Africa.
- This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate", that has an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
- I graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Mining Geology from the University of Leicester in 1988. In addition, I obtained a Master of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand in 2015.
- I am a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa.
- I have worked as a geologist for a total of 35 years. I have worked in a number of roles, including senior management, in mine geology, exploration projects and Mineral Resource management. I have conducted Mineral Resource estimates, audits and reviews for a wide range of commodities and styles of mineralization including complex mixed distribution multi element deposits. Specific REE experience includes deposits in Burundi, Mauritania, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, as well as the Lofdal deposit in Namibia.
- I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
- I visited the Lofdal Property for three days from 28 to 30 October 2020, for one day on 10 November 2022 and for two days from 21 to 22 November 2023.
- I am responsible for the preparation of items 1.4, 3, 10 to 12 and 14 to 23, and co-responsible for the preparation of items 1.5, 2 and 24 to 27 of the Technical Report.
- I have not had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.
- I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.
- I am independent of the issuer according to the definition of independence described in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.
- I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and, as of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, those portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.
- I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.
Dated this 21st day of May 2024.
"signed and stamped" (Jeremy Charles Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat)
CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON
I, Scott Swinden, do hereby certify that:
1. I am a Principal Geoscience Consultant of: Swinden Geoscience Consultants Ltd 224 Main St
Wolfville, Nova Scotia
B4P 1C4
Canada
- This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate", that has an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
- I graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Geology from Dalhousie University in 1970. In addition, I obtained a Master of Science degree in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1975 and Ph.D. in Earth Sciences from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1988.
- I am a registered Professional Geologist (P. Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Nova Scotia.
- I have worked as a geologist for a total of 45 years, including exploration for base and precious metals and rare metals (including the rare earth elements), as a research scientist for provincial and federal geological surveys, and as manager and executive for provincial geological surveys. In the latter role, I was responsible for mineral resource programs (including programs focussed on Rare Earth Elements) throughout Newfoundland and Labrador from 1988 to 1996. From 2010 to the present, I have specialized in the study and exploration of Rare Earth Deposits. I explored for REE in various parts of Namibia. I was part of the discovery team at the Lofdal deposit and led the geological mapping and geological modelling of the deposit. I have worked at a number of other REE prospects including Swarboisdrift (Kunene aea), Epembe (Ta-Nb-REE in carbonatite), Marinkas Quellen). I have taught mineral deposits including the geology of Rare Earth Deposits to 4th year undergraduates at Dalhousie and Acadia Universities. I have recently served as a member of the Expert Council for the HiTech AlkCarb project, a European Union project investigating geomodels for REE deposits. I believe my experience in operating and managing REE exploration projects, studying REE deposits and teaching about REE deposits, make me a Qualified Person for a REE project.
- I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfil the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
- I visited the Lofdal Property for 14 days from 29 May to 11 June 2014, for 1 days on July 31, 2017, and for 1 day on April 25, 2018.
- I am responsible for the preparation of items 4 to 9 and co-responsible for, the preparation of item 1, 2 and 24 to 27 of the Technical Report.
- I have been involved with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report as a paid, independent geoscience consultant since July 2010. All prior involvement is with the current issuer at various stages of the project for which remuneration has been received as an independent consultant that is not contingent on the outcome of the study work and did not involve management of the project.
- I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.
- I am independent of the issuer according to the definition of independence described in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.
- I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and, as of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, those portions of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.
- I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.
Dated this 21st Day of May 2024.
"signed and stamped" (Scott Swinden, P. Geo.)
CERTIFICATE OF AUTHOR
I, Barbara Mulcahy, Pr.Eng., C.Eng, of Johannesburg, South Africa, do hereby certify:
- I am an Independent Consulting Process Engineer with a business address at 2154 Voltaire Place, Dainfern Valley, 2191, South Africa.
- This certificate applies to the Technical Report entitled "Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report - 05 April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate" with an effective date of 05 April 2024 and a report date of 21 May 2024 (the Technical Report).
- I am a graduate with B.Eng (Chemical Mineral Processing) in 1994 and GDE (Extractive Metallurgy) in 1996 from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. I am registered as a Professional Engineer with Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) member No 20010377 and as a Chartered Engineer with Engineers Ireland (EI) member No 500047. I have worked as a process engineer and consultant since 1997 at Mintek, Hatch and Metallicon Process Consulting before being independent.
- I have read the definition of Qualified Person set out in the National Instrument 43-101 (Instrument) and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association and past relevant work experiences, I fulfil the requirement to be an independent qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
- I visited the Lofdal Rare Earth's project site near Khorixas, Namibia on 27/28 October 2021.
- I have participated in the preparation of this Technical Report and am responsible for item 13 and co-responsible for items 24 to 27.
- I am independent of Namibia Critical Metal as defined by Section 1.5 of the Instrument.
- I don't have any prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the technical report.
- I have read National Instrument 43-101. The part of the Technical Report for which I am responsible has been prepared in compliance with this Instrument;
- As of the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the technical report not misleading.
Signed and dated this 21st day of May 2024 at Johannesburg, South Africa.
"Signed and stamped" Barbara Mulcahy Pr.Eng
____________________________________________
Barbara Mulcahy, Pr.Eng., Consulting Process Engineer.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1
SUMMARY
1
1.1
Property Description and Ownership
1
1.2
Geology and Mineralization
1
1.3
Exploration Status
2
1.4
Mineral Resource Estimate
2
1.5
Conclusion and Recommendations
4
2
INTRODUCTION
5
2.1
Corporate Structure
5
2.2
Principal Sources of Information and Terms of Reference
6
2.3
Qualifications, Experience and Independence
7
3
RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS
9
4
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION
10
4.1
Property Location
10
4.2
Property Description
10
4.2.1 Mining License (ML) 200
10
4.2.2
General Provisions
15
4.2.3 Adjacent and Overlapping EPLs
16
5
ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY
17
5.1
Accessibility
17
5.2
Climate
17
5.3
Local Resources and Infrastructure
18
5.4
Physiography
20
6
HISTORY
22
7
GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION
26
7.1
Regional Geology
26
7.2
Local Geology
28
7.2.1 The Huab Metamorphic Complex
30
7.2.2
The Damara Orogen
30
7.2.3 Early Damaran Alkaline / Carbonatitic Intrusions
31
7.3
Structural Setting
36
7.4
REE Mineralization
38
J4878 Lofdal REE Project
Page: i
NI 43-101 Technical Report - April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
7.4.1
Regional Setting
38
7.4.2
Mineralization in Area 4
40
7.4.3
Mineralization in Area 2B
43
7.4.4
Nature of the Alteration
45
7.4.5
Mineralogy
51
7.4.6
Thorium
54
7.4.7
Mineralization Summary
55
8
DEPOSIT TYPES
56
8.1
General Models for REE Mineralization in Carbonatites
56
8.2
Magmatic Mineralization
58
8.3
Hydrothermal Mineralization
58
9
EXPLORATION
60
9.1
Copper - Gold Exploration: 2006 - 2008
60
9.2
Regional Assessment of Rare Earth Element Potential
60
9.2.1
Geological and Lithogeochemical Survey
60
9.2.2
Remote Sensing and Regional Geophysics
64
9.2.3
Regional Geological Mapping
65
9.3
Target Exploration in Area 2B
66
9.3.1
Geological Mapping and Lithogeochemistry
67
9.4
Target exploration in Area 4
74
9.4.1
Geological Mapping and Surface Sampling
74
9.4.2
Ground Geophysics
74
9.4.3
Trenching
76
10
DRILLING
80
10.1
Area 2B, 2010 and 2011 Drilling
80
10.2
Area 4 Mineral Resource Drilling, 2011 and 2012
83
10.3
Areas 4 and 2B Mineral Resource Drilling, 2020
85
10.3.1
Area 4 and 2B Diamond Drilling Procedures
86
10.3.2
Core Recovery
87
10.3.3
Collar and Downhole Surveys
87
10.4
Areas 4 and 2B Reverse Circulation Drilling, 2023
88
10.5
Interpretation of Drilling Results
91
10.5.1
Area 4
91
10.5.2
Area 2B
92
10.6
Exploration Drilling Outside the Mineral Resource Areas
93
10.6.1
Location and Procedures
93
J4878 Lofdal REE Project
Page: ii
NI 43-101 Technical Report - April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
10.6.2
Exploration Drilling Results
98
11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY
102
11.1
Diamond Drilling Procedures
102
11.1.1
Drillhole Logging
102
11.1.2
Sample Preparation
103
11.2
Reverse Circulation Drilling Procedures
108
11.2.1
Reverse Circulation Logging
108
11.2.2 Chip sampling and sample dispatch
109
11.3
Sample Analyses
109
11.3.1 Sample preparation at the laboratory
109
11.3.2 Sample analyses at the laboratory
109
11.4
Sample Security
110
11.5
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
110
11.5.1 2010, 2011 and 2012 Drilling Programme
111
11.5.2
2020 Drilling Programme
111
11.5.3
2023 RC Programme
124
11.6
Adequacy of Sample Preparation, Security and Analytical Procedures
132
12
DATA VERIFICATION
134
13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING
136
13.1
Testwork Background
136
13.2
Ongoing Testwork
136
13.3
Bulk Fresh Sample Testwork
143
13.4
Basis of Design
150
14
MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
152
14.1
Mineral Resource Estimation Database
152
14.2
Exploratory Analysis of the Raw Data
155
14.2.1 Validation of the data
155
14.2.2 Statistics of the Raw Sample Data
156
14.3
Bivariate Analysis
157
14.4
Core Recovery
158
14.4.1
Diamond Drillholes
158
14.4.2
Reverse Circulation
158
14.5
Geological Modelling
159
14.5.1
Topography
159
J4878 Lofdal REE Project
Page: iii
NI 43-101 Technical Report - April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
14.5.2
Mineralised Zones
160
14.5.3
Oxidation/Weathering Surface
161
14.6
Bias Test
162
14.7
Statistical Analysis of the Composite Data
163
14.7.1
Cutting and Capping
166
14.8
Geostatistical Analysis
166
14.8.1
Semivariograms
166
14.9
Block Modelling
169
14.9.1
Estimation Parameters
170
14.10
Validation of Estimates
171
14.11
Mineral Resource Classification
174
14.12
Mineral Resource Statement
177
14.13
Assessment of Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE)
182
14.14
Comparison with Previous Estimate
185
15
MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
187
16
MINING METHODS
188
17
RECOVERY METHODS
189
18
PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE
190
19
MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS
191
20
ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT
192
21
CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS
193
22
ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
194
23
ADJACENT PROPERTIES
195
24
OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION
196
25
INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS
197
26
RECOMMENDATIONS
199
27
REFERENCES
200
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1-1 Area 4, Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates above 0.1% TREO cut-
off grade - 05 April 2024
3
J4878 Lofdal REE Project
Page: iv
NI 43-101 Technical Report - April 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
