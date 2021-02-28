Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Namoi Cotton Limited    NAM   AU000000NAM1

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

(NAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.355 AUD   +7.58%
05:20pNAMOI COTTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - JH
PU
02/17NAMOI COTTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Tim Watson
PU
02/10NAMOI COTTON : Taps CFO as Interim Acting CEO
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Namoi Cotton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - JH

02/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

ABN 76 010 485 588

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JUANITA HAMPARSUM

Date of last notice

8 JUNE 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Hamparsum Investments Pty Ltd ATF The Hamparsum Family Trust trading as IS and LA Hamparsum - Juanita Hamparsum is a director of the trustee company and a beneficiary of the trust

Date of change

  • 1. 25 February 2021

  • 2. 26 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

158,504

Class

ORDINARY

Number acquired

  • 1. 46,641

  • 2. 30,000

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • 1. $0.33

  • 2. $0.34

No. of securities held after change

235,145 ORDINARY SHARES

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

ON-MARKET TRADE

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NO

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 42,8 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2020 -11,0 M -8,48 M -8,48 M
Net Debt 2020 45,8 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,9 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart NAMOI COTTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Namoi Cotton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Stevenson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Tim Watson Chairman
Glen Price Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert L. Green Non-Executive Director
Juanita Hamparsum Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED20.34%38
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.40.29%4 206
TEIJIN LIMITED-5.67%3 294
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION94.79%1 572
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.33.98%1 379
COATS GROUP PLC-7.58%1 247
