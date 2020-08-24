Log in
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

(NAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
0.3 AUD   -6.25%
02:02aNAMOI COTTON : Company Secretary Appointment
PU
08/11NAMOI COTTON : NCA restructure update
PU
07/02NAMOI COTTON : Proposed issue of Securities - NAM
PU
Namoi Cotton : Company Secretary Appointment

08/24/2020 | 02:02am EDT

ASX RELEASE 24 AUGUST 2020

COMPANY SECRETARY APPOINTMENT

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED (ASX: NAM)

Namoi Cotton Limited ('Namoi' or the 'Company') advise the appointment of John Stevenson as Company Secretary, acting in a joint capacity with Andrew Metcalfe.

John joined Namoi in March 2020 as Chief Financial Officer and has extensive executive experience in public companies and private equity in the agribusiness sector and other sectors both in Australia and South East Asia.

This announcement was approved by the Board of Namoi Cotton.

For further information, please contact:

Namoi Cotton Limited

Tim Watson Chair

(02) 6967 2136

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:01:10 UTC
