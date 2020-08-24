Namoi Cotton : Company Secretary Appointment

ASX RELEASE 24 AUGUST 2020
COMPANY SECRETARY APPOINTMENT
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED (ASX: NAM)
Namoi Cotton Limited ('Namoi' or the 'Company') advise the appointment of John Stevenson as Company Secretary, acting in a joint capacity with Andrew Metcalfe.
John joined Namoi in March 2020 as Chief Financial Officer and has extensive executive experience in public companies and private equity in the agribusiness sector and other sectors both in Australia and South East Asia.
This announcement was approved by the Board of Namoi Cotton.
For further information, please contact:
Namoi Cotton Limited
Tim Watson Chair
(02) 6967 2136
