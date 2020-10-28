Log in
10/27NAMOI COTTON : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10/13NAMOI COTTON : Appendix 2A conversion of residual capital stock correction
PU
10/05NAMOI COTTON : Appendix 2A - Conversion of Residual Capital Stock
PU
Namoi Cotton : NCA restructure completed

10/28/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

ASX RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2020

NCA RESTRUCTURE COMPLETED

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED (ASX: NAM)

Namoi Cotton Limited ('Namoi' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the restructure of its joint venture partnership, Namoi Cotton Alliance ('NCA') with Louis Dreyfus Company ('LDC'). All necessary regulatory approvals and third-party consents have now been received.

As announced on 17 September 2020, the restructured joint venture will consist of two partnerships, NCA and a new joint venture partnership to be called Namoi Cotton Marketing Alliance ('NCMA'). NCMA is expected to commence operations over the coming months.

The Chief Executive of Namoi Michael Renehan said, "We are delighted that this restructure is now complete allowing all parties to focus on their core business which in turn will drive the success of NCA and NCMA".

This announcement was approved by the Board of Namoi Cotton.

For further information, please contact:

Namoi Cotton Limited

Michael Renehan Chief Executive Officer (07) 4631-6104

BACKGROUND

Namoi has made the following market announcements in regards the restructure of the NCA joint venture partnership.

  • On 29 April 2020, Namoi announced that it was in discussion with its joint venture partner, LDC in regards the restructure of its NCA joint venture partnership.
  • On 26 May 2020, Namoi announced that it had signed a non-binding Restructure Term Sheet with LDC in regards the restructure of NCA.
  • On 29 May 2020, Namoi announced an extension of NCA's banking facilities with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('ANZ') until 30 April 2021, as well as LDC's US$7.5 million financial support for NCA.
  • On 11 August 2020, Namoi announced an extension to the Restructure Term Sheet to allow for the continuation of discussions and completion of the restructure.
  • On 17 September 2020, Namoi announced that it had executed binding implementation agreements with LDC in connection with the restructure of NCA.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 21:39:10 UTC

