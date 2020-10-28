Namoi Cotton : NCA restructure completed

ASX RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2020

NCA RESTRUCTURE COMPLETED

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED (ASX: NAM)

Namoi Cotton Limited ('Namoi' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the restructure of its joint venture partnership, Namoi Cotton Alliance ('NCA') with Louis Dreyfus Company ('LDC'). All necessary regulatory approvals and third-party consents have now been received.

As announced on 17 September 2020, the restructured joint venture will consist of two partnerships, NCA and a new joint venture partnership to be called Namoi Cotton Marketing Alliance ('NCMA'). NCMA is expected to commence operations over the coming months.

The Chief Executive of Namoi Michael Renehan said, "We are delighted that this restructure is now complete allowing all parties to focus on their core business which in turn will drive the success of NCA and NCMA".

This announcement was approved by the Board of Namoi Cotton.

BACKGROUND

Namoi has made the following market announcements in regards the restructure of the NCA joint venture partnership.