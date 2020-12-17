Log in
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED

(NAM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.3 AUD   -3.23%
Namoi Cotton : Quarterly Activities Report

12/17/2020 | 04:53pm EST
ASX RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2020

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY REPORT AND APPENDIX 4C -

NAMOI COTTON LIMITED (ASX: NAM)

Namoi Cotton Limited ('Namoi' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide its Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the quarter ended 30 November 2020 ('Q3'), along with the following update.

Business activities in the Third Quarter (Q3)

There was no material change in the activities of the Company during Q3.

The Company's cashflow in Q3 reflects the end of the ginning season. Receipts from customers totalled $14.4 million during Q3 and compare to product manufacturing and operating costs of $9.8 million for the same period.

Staff plus other administration and corporate costs totalled $2.9m in Q3 compared to $4.0m in Q2, reflecting a 26% decrease as the ginning season finished during the period.

Net cash from operating activities in Q3 totalled $1.9 million which funded an equivalent repayment of $1.9 million in the Company's $10 million working capital facility, leaving an undrawn balance of $3.4 million in this facility as of 30 November 2020. The Company's total unused financing facilities available on 30 November 2020 was $5.9 million.

Cash raised from the disposal and purchase of property, plant and equipment totalled $0.6 million in Q3.

Material Developments

As announced on 29 October 2020, the Company renewed its debt facilities until 30 April 2022. On the same day, it also announced the completion of the restructure of its joint venture partnership, Namoi Cotton Alliance, with Louis Dreyfus Company.

This announcement was approved by the Board of Namoi Cotton.

For further information, please contact:

Namoi Cotton Limited

Michael Renehan Chief Executive Officer (07) 4631-6104

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:52:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 42,8 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2020 -11,0 M -8,38 M -8,38 M
Net Debt 2020 45,8 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 32,1 M 32,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart NAMOI COTTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Namoi Cotton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Renehan Chief Executive Officer
Tim Watson Chairman
Shane McGregor Chief Operating Officer
John Stevenson Chief Financial Officer
Alex Mehl Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED-3.23%33
TEIJIN LIMITED-5.62%3 610
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.8.34%2 663
COATS GROUP PLC-2.68%1 404
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-17.29%1 043
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED58.79%1 003
