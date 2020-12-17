Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Namoi Cotton : Quarterly Cashflow Report

12/17/2020
Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Namoi Cotton Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

76 010 485 588

30 November 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(nine months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

14,388

70,030

1.2

Payments for

(a)

research and development

(b)

product manufacturing and operating

(9,767)

(66,939)

costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(d)

leased assets

(e)

staff costs

(2,441)

(8,629)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(517)

(1,482)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

2

6

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(417)

(1,273)

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

693

1,570

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

1,941

(6,717)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

(b)

businesses

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(32)

(188)

(d)

investments

(e)

intellectual property

(f) other non-current assets

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(nine months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from disposal of:

(a)

entities

(b)

businesses

(c)

property, plant and equipment

582

1,153

(d)

investments

(e)

intellectual property

(f)

other non-current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

(400)

(399)

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

150

566

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

  1. Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
  2. Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

8,500

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(1,973)

(2,876)

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(1,973)

5,624

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

86

731

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

1,941

(6,717)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

150

566

(item 2.6 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(nine months)

$A'000

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(1,973)

5,624

(item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

204

204

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

204

418

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

(332)

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

204

86

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

0

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

0

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7.

Financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing

amount at quarter

quarter end

arrangements available to the entity.

end

$A'000

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the

$A'000

sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1

Loan facilities

55,263

49,363

7.2

Credit standby arrangements

7.3

Other (please specify)

7.4

Total financing facilities

55,263

49,363

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

5,900

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The following secured facilities were in place with Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('CBA') at balance date:

A term debt facility of $42 million which was fully drawn. This is a committed, non-amortising line utilised to fund capital projects relating to the plant, property and equipment of the business.

A working capital facility of $10 million of which $6.6 million was drawn. This is a committed, non-amortising line utilised to fund day to day expenses of the Company including specific funding needs for cotton seed inventory and debtors, ginning consumables and general working capital needs.

The term debt and working capital facilities both mature on 30 April 2022. The weighted average variable interest rate on the Company's interest-bearing loans is 3.2% p.a. Equipment loans for gin packaging and logistics supply chain equipment

totalling $0.76 million which have an average term of 1.5 years with the average interest rate implicit in the contracts of 4.74% p.a.

Additionally, an overdraft facility of $2.5 million with the CBA is also available at a line fee of 0.5% and an interest rate (currently 3.03%).

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities

8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

8.2 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

8.3 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

8.4 Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)

8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)

$A'000

1,941

204

5,900

6,104

N/A

Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.

8.6 If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.6.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Namoi Cotton Co-operative Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:44:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 42,8 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2020 -11,0 M -8,38 M -8,38 M
Net Debt 2020 45,8 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 32,1 M 32,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart NAMOI COTTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Namoi Cotton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Renehan Chief Executive Officer
Tim Watson Chairman
Shane McGregor Chief Operating Officer
John Stevenson Chief Financial Officer
Alex Mehl Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAMOI COTTON LIMITED-3.23%33
TEIJIN LIMITED-5.62%3 610
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.8.34%2 663
COATS GROUP PLC-2.68%1 404
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-17.29%1 043
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED58.79%1 003
