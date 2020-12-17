Namoi Cotton : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7. Financing facilities Total facility Amount drawn at Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing amount at quarter quarter end arrangements available to the entity. end $A'000 Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the $A'000 sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 Loan facilities 55,263 49,363 7.2 Credit standby arrangements 7.3 Other (please specify) 7.4 Total financing facilities 55,263 49,363 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 5,900

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

The following secured facilities were in place with Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('CBA') at balance date:

A term debt facility of $42 million which was fully drawn. This is a committed, non-amortising line utilised to fund capital projects relating to the plant, property and equipment of the business.

A working capital facility of $10 million of which $6.6 million was drawn. This is a committed, non-amortising line utilised to fund day to day expenses of the Company including specific funding needs for cotton seed inventory and debtors, ginning consumables and general working capital needs.

The term debt and working capital facilities both mature on 30 April 2022. The weighted average variable interest rate on the Company's interest-bearing loans is 3.2% p.a. Equipment loans for gin packaging and logistics supply chain equipment

totalling $0.76 million which have an average term of 1.5 years with the average interest rate implicit in the contracts of 4.74% p.a.

Additionally, an overdraft facility of $2.5 million with the CBA is also available at a line fee of 0.5% and an interest rate (currently 3.03%).