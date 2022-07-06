Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Nampak Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   ZAE000071676

NAMPAK LIMITED

(NPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
2.400 ZAR   +2.56%
02:24aNAMPAK : Declaration of cumulative preference share dividends
PU
07/05NAMPAK : Group Funding Update
PU
05/26Nampak Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Nampak : Declaration of cumulative preference share dividends

07/06/2022
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

.-

NAMPAK LIMITED

Registration number 1968/008070/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share Code: NPK

ISIN: ZAE000071676

Share Code: NPP1

ISIN: ZAE000004966

Share Code: NPKP

ISIN: ZAE000004958

LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729

("Nampak" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDENDS

Notice is hereby given that the following cumulative preference share dividends have been declared:

6.5% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107

A dividend at the rate of 6.5% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2022 (equivalent to 6.5 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.5 cents) payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.

6%

CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107

A

dividend at

the rate of 6% per annum in respect of the six months

ending

31

July 2022

(equivalent to 6.0 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.0

cents)

payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such on the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.

The salient dates for the preference dividends are as follows:

Last day of trade preference shares "cum" dividend:

Tuesday,

26

July

2022

Preference shares trade "ex" dividend:

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Record date:

Friday,

29

July

2022

Payment date:

Monday,

1 August 2022

No preference share certificates may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 27 July 2022 and Friday, 29 July 2022, both dates inclusive.

In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed:

The dividends have been declared from income reserves;

The dividend withholding tax rate is 20%, unless the shareholder is exempt from paying dividend tax or is entitled to a reduced rate in terms of the applicable double tax agreement;

The net local 6.5% cumulative preference share dividend is 5.20000 cents per share for shareholders liable to pay dividend tax and 6.50000 cents per share for shareholders exempt from paying dividends tax;

The issued number of 6.5% cumulative preference shares at the declaration date is 100 000;

The net local 6% cumulative preference share dividend is 4.80000 cents per share for shareholders liable to pay dividends tax and 6.00000 cents per share for shareholders exempt from paying dividends tax;

The issued number of 6% cumulative preference shares at the declaration date is 400 000; and

Nampak Limited's tax number is 9875081714.

By order of the Board

I H van Lochem, Company Secretary Bryanston

6 July 2022

Sponsor:

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Nampak Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
