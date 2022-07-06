Nampak : Declaration of cumulative preference share dividends

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
NAMPAK LIMITED
Registration number 1968/008070/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Share Code: NPK
ISIN: ZAE000071676
Share Code: NPP1
ISIN: ZAE000004966
Share Code: NPKP
|
ISIN: ZAE000004958
LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729
("Nampak" or "the Company")
DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDENDS
Notice is hereby given that the following cumulative preference share dividends have been declared:
6.5% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107
A dividend at the rate of 6.5% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2022 (equivalent to 6.5 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.5 cents) payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.
6%
CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107
A
dividend at
the rate of 6% per annum in respect of the six months
ending
31
July 2022
(equivalent to 6.0 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.0
cents)
payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such on the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.
The salient dates for the preference dividends are as follows:
Last day of trade preference shares "cum" dividend:
Tuesday,
26
July
2022
Preference shares trade "ex" dividend:
Wednesday, 27 July 2022
Record date:
Friday,
29
July
2022
Payment date:
Monday,
1 August 2022
No preference share certificates may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 27 July 2022 and Friday, 29 July 2022, both dates inclusive.
In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed:
The dividends have been declared from income reserves;
The dividend withholding tax rate is 20%, unless the shareholder is exempt from paying dividend tax or is entitled to a reduced rate in terms of the applicable double tax agreement;
The net local 6.5% cumulative preference share dividend is 5.20000 cents per share for shareholders liable to pay dividend tax and 6.50000 cents per share for shareholders exempt from paying dividends tax;
The issued number of 6.5% cumulative preference shares at the declaration date is 100 000;
The net local 6% cumulative preference share dividend is 4.80000 cents per share for shareholders liable to pay dividends tax and 6.00000 cents per share for shareholders exempt from paying dividends tax;
The issued number of 6% cumulative preference shares at the declaration date is 400 000; and
Nampak Limited's tax number is 9875081714.
By order of the Board
I H van Lochem, Company Secretary Bryanston
6 July 2022
Sponsor:
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited