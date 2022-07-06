Nampak : Declaration of cumulative preference share dividends

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

.-

NAMPAK LIMITED

Registration number 1968/008070/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share Code: NPK ISIN: ZAE000071676 Share Code: NPP1 ISIN: ZAE000004966 Share Code: NPKP ISIN: ZAE000004958

LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729

("Nampak" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDENDS

Notice is hereby given that the following cumulative preference share dividends have been declared:

6.5% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107

A dividend at the rate of 6.5% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2022 (equivalent to 6.5 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.5 cents) payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.

6% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES - DIVIDEND NUMBER 107 A dividend at the rate of 6% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2022 (equivalent to 6.0 cents per share per annum) (2021:6.0 cents)

payable on Monday, 1 August 2022 to preference shareholders recorded as such on the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 29 July 2022.

The salient dates for the preference dividends are as follows:

Last day of trade preference shares "cum" dividend: Tuesday, 26 July 2022 Preference shares trade "ex" dividend: Wednesday, 27 July 2022 Record date: Friday, 29 July 2022 Payment date: Monday, 1 August 2022

No preference share certificates may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 27 July 2022 and Friday, 29 July 2022, both dates inclusive.

In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following additional information is disclosed:

The dividends have been declared from income reserves;