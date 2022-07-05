Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Nampak Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   ZAE000071676

NAMPAK LIMITED

(NPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
2.340 ZAR   +2.63%
Nampak : Group Funding Update

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

.-

NAMPAK LIMITED

Registration number 1968/008070/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share Code: NPK

ISIN: ZAE000071676

Share Code: NPP1

ISIN: ZAE000004966

Share Code: NPKP

ISIN: ZAE000004958

LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729 ("Nampak" or "the Company")

GROUP FUNDING UPDATE

Further to the information regarding Nampak's funding structure included in the Company's interim results released on 26 May 2022, shareholders are advised that Nampak's funders have agreed to extend the date by which the Company is required to reduce net interest-bearing debt by R1 billion, either through strategic asset disposals or a combination of asset disposals and an equity capital raise, to 1 April 2023 (the "Debt Reduction Date"). This extension will effectively align the Debt Reduction Date with the maturity date of the revolving credit facility.

By order of the Board

I H van Lochem, Company Secretary Bryanston

5 July 2022

Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Nampak Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 958 M 855 M 855 M
Net income 2021 207 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2021 6 132 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 485 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 678
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends NAMPAK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Erik Smuts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glenn Ramsay Fullerton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Montagu Surgey Chairman
Christiaan Burmeister Group Executive-Research & Development, DivFood
Clifford David Raphiri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAMPAK LIMITED-39.85%91
BALL CORPORATION-26.32%22 683
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-24.07%13 437
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-15.93%11 314
BRAMBLES LIMITED3.95%10 657
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-12.41%8 634