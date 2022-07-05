Nampak : Group Funding Update

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

NAMPAK LIMITED

Registration number 1968/008070/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share Code: NPK ISIN: ZAE000071676 Share Code: NPP1 ISIN: ZAE000004966 Share Code: NPKP ISIN: ZAE000004958

LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729 ("Nampak" or "the Company")

GROUP FUNDING UPDATE

Further to the information regarding Nampak's funding structure included in the Company's interim results released on 26 May 2022, shareholders are advised that Nampak's funders have agreed to extend the date by which the Company is required to reduce net interest-bearing debt by R1 billion, either through strategic asset disposals or a combination of asset disposals and an equity capital raise, to 1 April 2023 (the "Debt Reduction Date"). This extension will effectively align the Debt Reduction Date with the maturity date of the revolving credit facility.

By order of the Board

I H van Lochem, Company Secretary Bryanston

5 July 2022

