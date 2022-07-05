Nampak : Group Funding Update

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
NAMPAK LIMITED
Registration number 1968/008070/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Share Code: NPK
ISIN: ZAE000071676
Share Code: NPP1
ISIN: ZAE000004966
Share Code: NPKP
ISIN: ZAE000004958
LEI: 3789003820EC27C76729 ("Nampak" or "the Company")
GROUP FUNDING UPDATE
Further to the information regarding Nampak's funding structure included in the Company's interim results released on 26 May 2022, shareholders are advised that Nampak's funders have agreed to extend the date by which the Company is required to reduce net interest-bearing debt by R1 billion, either through strategic asset disposals or a combination of asset disposals and an equity capital raise, to 1 April 2023 (the "Debt Reduction Date"). This extension will effectively align the Debt Reduction Date with the maturity date of the revolving credit facility.
By order of the Board
I H van Lochem, Company Secretary Bryanston
5 July 2022
Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
