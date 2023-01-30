Nampak Zimbabwe : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion 01/30/2023 | 02:04am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL * 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 52 521 774 36 686 446 30 547 901 8 114 180 Raw materials and consumables used (27 867 984) (20 388 741) (13 834 457) (4 158 932) Selling and distribution expenses ( 392 171) ( 169 133) ( 222 452) ( 37 671) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (1 073 778) ( 961 326) ( 94 170) ( 24 552) Employee expenses (6 386 071) (3 844 382) (3 711 157) ( 863 283) Other operating expenses (6 760 115) (4 680 419) (3 875 369) (1 026 334) Other operating income 299 756 135 104 218 404 28 121 Trading income 10 341 411 6 777 549 9 028 700 2 031 529 Other material income 2 483 566 288 804 2 190 677 69 286 Net monetary (loss) on hyperination (4 107 052) (1 323 662) - - Operating prot 8 717 925 5 742 691 11 219 377 2 100 815 Finance income 49 936 17 939 24 545 4 058 Finance costs ( 18 442) - ( 10 561) - Prot before tax 8 749 419 5 760 630 11 233 361 2 104 873 Tax expense (6 133 971) (3 127 697) (2 914 073) ( 536 849) Prot for the year from continuing operations 2 615 448 2 632 933 8 319 288 1 568 024 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Share of net (loss) / prot from joint venture - ( 10 633) - 550 Prot for the year 2 615 448 2 622 300 8 319 288 1 568 574 Weighted average number of shares in issue 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 Earnings per ordinary share (cents) 346.12 347.03 1 100.95 207.58 AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL * 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 8 738 847 8 114 782 1 255 889 323 000 Right of use assets 122 183 183 399 33 345 48 212 Intangible assets 484 647 485 123 2 443 2 445 Biological assets 57 883 103 153 57 883 27 117 Investments 1 991 938 410 247 Deferred tax asset - - 516 275 73 450 Total non current assets 9 405 551 8 887 395 1 866 245 474 471 Current assets Inventories 5 900 230 3 623 689 4 750 805 828 095 Trade and other receivables 11 051 353 7 281 110 10 414 873 1 866 738 Cash and cash equivalents 1 521 425 1 751 615 1 521 425 460 464 Total current assets 18 473 008 12 656 414 16 687 103 3 155 297 Total assets 27 878 559 21 543 809 18 553 348 3 629 768 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 149 966 149 966 756 756 Share premium 4 773 757 4 773 757 24 054 24 054 Non distributable reserves 11 671 369 11 671 490 752 343 752 464 Retained earnings / (loss) 1 817 113 ( 798 456) 10 116 893 1 797 484 Total shareholders' equity 18 412 205 15 796 757 10 894 046 2 574 758 Non current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 1 601 482 1 636 448 - - Non current lease liability 119 737 127 510 119 737 33 520 Total non current liabilities 1 721 219 1 763 958 119 737 33 520 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6 512 537 3 686 266 6 306 967 943 460 Provisions 5 101 20 549 5 101 5 402 Income tax payable 1 227 497 276 279 1 227 497 72 628 Total current liabilities 7 745 135 3 983 094 7 539 565 1 021 490 Total equity and liabilities 27 878 559 21 543 809 18 553 348 3 629 768 AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED Share Non capital distributable Retained and premium reserve earnings Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Balance as at 1 October 2020 4 923 723 38 912 076 (30 661 342) 13 174 457 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 2 622 300 2 622 300 Disposal of joint venture - ( 93 478) 93 478 - Transfer between reserves - (27 147 108) 27 147 108 - Balance as at 30 September 2021 4 923 723 11 671 490 ( 798 456) 15 796 757 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 2 615 448 2 615 448 Transfer between reserves - ( 121) 121 - Balance as at 30 September 2022 4 923 723 11 671 369 1 817 113 18 412 205 AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 HISTORICAL * Share Non capital distributable Retained and premium reserve earnings Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Balance as at 30 September 2020 24 810 962 797 18 577 1 006 184 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 1 568 574 1 568 574 Disposal of joint venture - ( 471) 471 - Transfer between reserves - ( 209 862) 209 862 - Balance as at 30 September 2021 24 810 752 464 1 797 484 2 574 758 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 8 319 288 8 319 288 Transfer between reserves - ( 121) 121 - Balance as at 30 September 2022 24 810 752 343 10 116 893 10 894 046 AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL * 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Cash generated from operating activities 7 859 019 6 492 789 11 419 794 2 046 535 (Increase) / decrease in working capital (3 235 958) (2 241 293) (7 107 638) (1 117 139) Cash generated from operations 4 623 061 4 251 496 4 312 156 929 396 (3 104 254) (3 705 762) (2 177 484) ( 607 978) Interest received 49 936 17 940 24 545 4 058 Tax paid (3 154 190) (3 723 702) (2 202 029) ( 612 036) Net cash generated from operating activities 1 518 807 545 734 2 134 672 321 418 Investing activities (1 607 679) ( 525 114) ( 995 232) ( 160 250) Purchase of plant and equipment for maintaining operations (1 629 820) ( 758 665) (1 008 513) ( 164 279) Purchase of property, plant and equipment for expanding operations ( 29 026) ( 325 312) (12 579) ( 78 383) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 51 167 109 722 25 860 14 123 Proceeds on disposal of joint venture - 449 141 - 68 289 Net cash (utilised) / generated before nancing activities ( 88 872) 20 620 1 139 440 161 168 Financing activities ( 141 318) ( 10 913) ( 78 479) ( 2 868) Lease liability payments ( 141 318) ( 10 913) ( 78 479) ( 2 868) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents ( 230 190) 9 707 1 060 961 158 300 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1 751 615 1 741 908 460 464 302 164 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1 521 425 1 751 615 1 521 425 460 464 REPRESENTED BY: Bank balances, cash and short term deposits 1 521 425 1 751 615 1 521 425 460 464 NOTES TO THE AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Nampak Zimbabwe Limited is a public limited Company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. The main activities of the Group are manufacturing of paper, plastic and metal packaging products and leasing of biological assets and property. The abridged consolidated nancial statements for Nampak Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the year ended 30 September 2022 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 20 January 2023. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These abridged consolidated nancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the disclosure requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Rules and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).

The abridged consolidated nancial statements of the Group have been prepared based on the current cost basis and adjusted for the effects of IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies'. Comparative nancial statements are restated using the general ination indices in terms of the measuring unit current at the statement of nancial position date. The primary nancial statements of the Group are the ination adjusted numbers.

The conversion factors have been adopted from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data prepared by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT). The indices and conversion factors used to restate the nancial results are as follows: Indices Conversion factor CPI as at 30 September 2022 12,713.1 1.00 CPI as at 30 September 2021 3,342.0 3.80

These abridged consolidated nancial statements are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZW$), which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise stated. STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICY

The accounting policies are consistent with those used in the prior year, except where international Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) have been amended or adopted. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY

The Company's Directors, under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Group's consolidated nancial statements and related information.

These abridged consolidated nancial statements are presented in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).

The Directors caution stakeholders and users in their interpretation of these nancial statements following the change in the functional currency effective February 2019 and the requirement in 2019 from PAAB and ICAZ to publish ination- adjusted accounts in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies).

The Directors have reviewed the performance and nancial position of the Group and are satised that the Group and Company have sufcient nancial resources to continue as a going concern. SIYAKA building print excellence... DIRECTORS: K. C. Katsande (Chairman), J. P. Van Gend* (Group Managing Director), M. Matafeni* (Group Finance Director), A. H. Howie, S. H. Murray, H. Neser (Mrs), Q. Swart, M. M. Valela (Alt, A. Makamure) (*Executive) P O Box 4351, Harare, 68 Birmingham Road, Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe Telephone 662730/9, 0772192291/3 NAMPAK ZIMBABWE LIMITED AUDITED ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 6. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing net prot or loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders by the number of ordinary shares in issue Headline earnings is based on net prot for the period attributable to members after adjusting for other income net of tax Basic and headline earnings per share are based on a weighted average of 755 648 101 (2021 : 755 648 101) ordinary shares in issue during the period. INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL * 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Earnings per share Earnings attributable to ordinary members 2 615 448 2 622 300 8 319 288 1 568 574 Ordinary shares in issue at period end 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 Earnings per ordinary share (cents) 346.12 347.03 1 100.95 207.58 Determination of headline earnings on continuing operations Prot for the period 2 615 448 2 632 933 8 319 288 1 568 024 Adjust for: Net exchange gain on foreign currency- net of tax (1 891 351) (13 722) (1 641 341) (3 969) Retrenchment and restructuring costs - net of tax 44 884 - 15 360 - Fair value gain on biological assets - net of tax (23 161) (50 554) (23 161) (12 216) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - net of tax (20 144) ( 4 743) (11 479) (1 052) Gain on disposal of joint venture - (153 135) - (35 973) Total headline earnings from continuing operations 725 676 2 410 778 6 658 667 1 514 814 Headline earnings / loss from discontinued operations Share of (loss) / prot from joint venture - (10 633) - 550 Headline earnings per share - continuing operations Headline earnings attributable to ordinary members 725 676 2 410 778 6 658 667 1 514 814 Ordinary shares in issue at period end 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 Headline earnings per ordinary share (cents) - continuing operations 96.03 319.03 881.19 200.47 Headline earnings per share - discontinued operations Headline earnings attributable to ordinary members - (10 633) - 550 Ordinary shares in issue at period end 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 755 648 101 Headline earnings per ordinary share (cents) - discontinued operations - (1.41) - 0.07 7. AUDITORS STATEMENT "Whilst these Summarised Group nancial statements are themselves not audited, they should be read in conjunction with the complete set of the Group nancial statements for the year ended 30 September 2022, on which these are based. The complete set of the Group nancial statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche and the auditor's report thereon, are available for inspection at the Company's registered ofce. A qualied audit opinion was issued thereon due to non-compliance with International Accounting Standard 21 - "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" with respect to comparative and current nancial information on property, plant and equipment, depreciation, deferred tax and retained earnings. The engagement partner responsible for this audit is Tapiwa Chizana PAAB practice certicate number: 0444." 8. GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT REPORT The basis of segmentation and basis of measurement of segment prot or loss for the current reporting period is consistent with the last reported annual nancial statements. Segment reporting for the year ended 30 September 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED Printing & Plastics Services & Converting & Metals Eliminations Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Sales to local customers 19 091 450 28 404 729 - 47 496 179 Sales to export customers 3 700 903 1 275 903 - 4 976 806 Other sales 48 789 - - 48 789 Intersegmental sales 575 083 54 (575 136) - Total Sales 23 416 225 29 680 685 (575 136) 52 521 774 Results from continuing operations Trading income 3 867 690 6 386 432 87 288 10 341 411 Operating prot 3 945 921 5 306 231 (534 227) 8 717 925 Net nance income / (costs) 73 913 (74 998) 32 579 31 494 Taxation charge (3 000 174) (3 013 942) (119 855) (6 133 971) Prot for the year 817 299 1 502 768 295 381 2 615 448 Other information Segment assets 12 922 583 14 077 731 878 245 27 878 559 Segment liabilities 4 582 653 4 719 014 164 687 9 466 354 Capital expenditure 410 048 1 179 231 69 568 1 658 846 Depreciation and amortisation 527 698 749 128 (203 048) 1 073 778 Other material (income) / expenses (1 043 550) (576 914) (863 102) (2 483 566) Monetary loss on hyperination 1167 681 2 369 169 570 202 4 107 052 Segment reporting for the period ended 30 September 2021 Sales to local customers 14 460 308 19 374 546 - 33 834 854 Sales to export customers 2 048 877 764 878 - 2 813 755 Other sales 37 836 - - 37 836 Intersegmental sales 353 840 4 423 (358 262) - Total Sales 16 900 860 20 143 847 (358 262) 36 686 445 Segment reporting for the period ended 30 September 2021 INFLATION ADJUSTED Printing & Plastics Services & Converting & Metals Eliminations Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Results from continuing operations Trading income 2 749 623 3 827 969 199 957 6 777 549 Operating prot 2 575 820 3 156 900 9 971 5 742 691 Finance (costs) / income (14 238) (8 516) 40 693 17 939 Taxation charge (1 512 003) (1 551 151) (64 543) (3 127 697) Prot / (loss) from continuing operations 1 049 579 1 597 233 ( 13 879) 2 632 933 Discontinued operations Net loss from joint venture (10 214) - (419) (10 633) Prot / (loss) for the year 1 039 365 1 597 233 ( 14 298) 2 622 300 Other information Segment assets 10 960 789 10 385 659 197 361 21 543 809 Segment liabilities 3 586 671 2 529 708 (369 329) 5 747 051 Capital expenditure 231 612 834 538 17 828 1 083 978 Depreciation and amortisation 466 217 689 486 (194 377) 961 326 Other material (income) / expenses (259 779) 9 270 (38 295) (288 804) Monetary loss on hyperination 433 582 661 797 228 283 1 323 662 Segment reporting for the period ended 30 September 2022 HISTORICAL Printing & Plastics Services & Converting & Metals Eliminations Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Sales to local customers 9 285 015 16 091 823 - 25 376 838 Sales to export customers 4 320 242 821 255 - 5 141 497 Other sales 29 566 - - 29 566 Intersegmental sales 337 775 41 029 (378 804) - Total Sales 13 972 598 16 954 107 (378 804) 30 547 901 Results from continuing operations Trading income 3 436 542 5 456 848 135 310 9 028 700 Operating income 4 529 674 6 030 468 659 235 11 219 377 Net nance income / (costs) 33 507 ( 36 589) 17 066 13 984 Taxation charge (1 276 565) (1 580 523) (56 985) (2 914 073) Prot for the year 3 286 616 4 413 356 619 316 8 319 288 Other information Segment assets 8 633 769 9 601 953 317 627 18 553 348 Segment liabilities 3 685 017 3 829 129 145 156 7 659 302 Capital expenditure 322 579 653 870 44 643 1 021 092 Depreciation and amortisation 75 109 55 329 (36 268) 94 170 Other material (income) / expenses (1 093 131) (573 621) (523 925) (2 190 677) Segment reporting for the period ended 30 September 2021 Sales to local customers 3 192 725 4 286 510 - 7 479 235 Sales to export customers 454 972 171 753 - 626 725 Other sales 8 220 - - 8 220 Intersegmental sales 76 833 7 493 (84 326) - Total Sales 3 732 750 4 465 756 (84 326) 8 114 180 Results from continuing operations Trading income 853 422 1 143 380 34 727 2 031 529 Operating prot 914 825 1 141 440 44 550 2 100 815 Net nance income / (costs) (2 875) ( 1 988) 8 921 4 058 Taxation charge (233 655) (291 280) (11 914) (536 849) Prot / (loss) from continuing operations 678 295 848 172 41 557 1 568 024 Discontinued operations Net loss from joint venture 528 - 22 550 Prot / (loss) for the year 678 823 848 172 41 579 1 568 574 Other information Segment assets 1 812 850 1 857 540 (40 622) 3 629 768 Segment liabilities 652 842 498 074 (95 906) 1 055 010 Capital expenditure 55 461 183 321 3 880 242 662 Depreciation and amortisation 43 808 17 694 (36 950) 24 552 Other material (income) / expenses (61 402) 1 940 (9 824) (69 286) 9. OTHER MATERIAL INCOME / (EXPENSES) INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Retrenchment, termination and restructuring costs (59 622) - (20 404) - Fair value gain on biological assets 30 766 67 155 30 766 16 228 Net exchange gain / (loss) on foreign currency 2 512 422 18 228 2 180 315 5 272 Gain on disposal of joint venture - 203 421 - 47 786 Total 2 483 566 288 804 2 190 677 69 286 COMMENTARY OPERATING PERFORMANCE I am pleased to report on the results of the year ended 30th September 2022. The overall demand for packaging improved signicantly during the year, compared to the previous year. The Company benetted from the economic recovery, which was led by the rebound in agriculture and mineral commodity prices. Management has continued with its focus on cost containment, whilst looking for new opportunities to improve both product offerings and quality. We continue to invest in the business where we see opportunity. The Group achieved sales for the year in ination adjusted terms of ZW$ 52,52 billion (2021: ZW$ 36,69 billion) and a hyperinated trading income before adjustments of ZW$ 10,34 billion (2021: ZW$ 6,78 billion). A prot before tax of ZW$ 8,75 billion was achieved (2021: ZW$ 5,76 billion). The prot before tax takes into account other material income of ZW$ 2,48 billion and a net monetary loss of ZW$ 4,11 billion. Other income, in the main, comprises of exchange gains on foreign denominated debtors and cash balances. Management worked hard on cost reduction initiatives and improving the working capital cycles. The Comprehensive Prot Attributable to Shareholders amounted to ZW$2.62 billion (2021: ZW$ 2,63 billion). Earnings per share at 346,12 cents (2021: 347,03 cents) were below prior year. ENTITY REVIEWS PRINTING AND CONVERTING SEGMENT Hunyani Paper and Packaging The sales volumes for the full year improved by 11,9% compared to prior year. The improvement was due to rm demand for tobacco cartons throughout the year, on the back of an improved tobacco crop and regional exports. Demand was somewhat curtailed by raw material supply constraints. Demand at Cartons and Labels Division was subdued. PLASTICS AND METALS SEGMENT Mega Pak The full year sales volumes increased by 7,4% versus prior year mainly due to strong demand across all product categories and improved raw material availability. Exports recovered in the regional markets compared to the prior year. CarnaudMetalBox The sales volumes for the full year grew by 9,1% compared to the prior year. The improvement was driven by strong growth in the closures and metals categories. HDPE volumes were slightly down. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS At the close of the nancial year, Nampak employed 467 permanent employees compared with 533 the previous year. Overall, industrial relations have remained productive. At NEC level there were numerous wage increases during the year, and there continues to be pressure from employees to cushion them against the current hostile economy. We are continuously reviewing our manpower structures to ensure they are in line with business requirements. The Group continues with its training programmes aimed at developing and retaining skills across the board. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Capital expenditure in hyperination terms amounted to ZW$ 1,66 billion (2021: ZW$ 1,08 billion) and focused mainly on completion of projects commenced in the previous year. There are some signicant capital projects currently being reviewed by management and should funds become available, it is our intention to implement them. DIVIDEND The need to retain sufcient reserves to cover the working capital requirements remains a priority, as does the need for capital expenditure to upgrade our plant. Under these circumstances, which also include continuing economic uncertainty, the Directors have decided to waive declaration and payment of a dividend. However, consideration is being given to the payment a dividend in 2023. (2021: Nil). APPRECIATION The 2022 trading year has not been without its challenges, but also brought welcome volume growth. The year ahead may bring some economic head winds, but I believe that the continual focus on cost control and margin preservation has positioned the Group well to meet these challenges. None of this would have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the management teams and staff at all three operating companies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for all their efforts this year and for embracing the challenges they faced. Our customers and suppliers have continued to support us and I would like to express my gratitude to them. I would also like to thank Nampak Limited for their continued technical support, without which these results would not have been achieved. I would like to express my thanks to the Chairman and the Board of Directors for their support and encouragement during the past year. By Order of the Board J. P. Van Gend 68 Birmingham Road Group Managing Director Southerton, Harare 20 January 2023 SIYAKA building print excellence... P O Box 4351, Harare, 68 Birmingham Road, Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe. Telephone 662730/9, 0772192291/3 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NAMPAK ZIMBABWE LIMITED Qualified Opinion We have audited the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of Nampak Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group") set out on pages 21 to 59 which comprise the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2022, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of changes in equity and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial position of the Group as at 30 September 2022, and its inflation adjusted consolidated financial performance and inflation adjusted consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the relevant Statutory Instruments ("SI") SI33/99 and SI62/96. Basis for Qualified Opinion Impact of incorrect date of application of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" with respect to comparative and current financial information on property, plant and equipment, depreciation, deferred tax and retained earnings. On 20 February 2019, a currency called the RTGS Dollar was legislated through Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019 ("SI 33/19") with an effective date of 22 February 2019. SI 33/19 fixed the exchange rate between the RTGS Dollar and the USD at a rate of 1:1 for the period up to its effective date. The rate of 1:1 is consistent with the rate mandated by the RBZ at the time it issued the bond notes and coins into the basket of multi currencies. The below events were indicative of economic fundamentals that would require a reassessment of the functional currency as required by International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21- "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates": The Group transacted using a combination of United States Dollars (USD), bond notes and bond coins. Acute shortage of USD cash and other foreign currencies in the country, resulted in an increase in the use of different modes of payment for goods and services, such as settlement through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and mobile money platforms. During the year there was a significant divergence in market perception of the relative values between the bond note, bond coin, mobile money platforms, RTGS FCA in comparison to the USD. Although RTGS was not legally recognised as currency up until 22 February 2019, the substance of the economic phenomenon, from an accounting perspective, suggested that it was currency. In October 2018, banks were instructed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") to separate and create distinct bank accounts for depositors, namely, RTGS FCA and Nostro FCA accounts. This resulted in a separation of transactions on the local RTGS payment platform from those relating to foreign currency (e.g. United States Dollar, British Pound, and South African Rand). Prior to this date, RTGS FCA and Nostro FCA transactions and balances were co-mingled. As a result of this separation, there was an increased proliferation of multi-tier pricing practices by suppliers of goods and services, indicating a significant difference in purchasing power between the RTGS FCA and Nostro FCA balances, against a legislative framework mandating parity. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NAMPAK ZIMBABWE LIMITED Basis for Qualified Opinion (continued) For the period up to 22 February 2019, the Group maintained its functional currency as the USD, with transactions and balances reflected using an exchange rate of 1:1 in compliance with S1 33/19. From 22 February 2019, balances and transactions were retranslated at the legislated inaugural exchange rate of 1:2.5 between the USD and the ZWL in compliance with the requirements of SI33/19. Whilst the timing of this conversion was in line with the dictates of SI 33/19 it constituted a departure from the requirements of IAS 21, and therefore the 2019 financial statements were not prepared in conformity with IFRS. Consequently, this impacted the financial information on which the requirements of IAS 29 " Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" were subsequently applied. Had the Group applied the requirements of IAS 21, the 30 September 2019 comparative inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements with respect to property plant and equipment, depreciation, deferred tax and retained earnings would have been materially impacted. The carry over effects materially impact the current year and comparatives for property plant and equipment, depreciation, deferred tax and retained earnings as at 30 September 2022. The financial effects of this departure on the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements have not been determined. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the inflation adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements in Zimbabwe. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Other than the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have not determined any other key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Other information The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Mission Statement, Financial Highlights, Group Structure, Chairman's statement, Group Managing Director's Report, Directors, Group Management and Administration, Operating Units and Management Structure, Statement of Corporate Governance and Directors' Responsibility, Directors' Report, Statistics, Preparer of the Financial Statements and the consolidated historic cost financial information, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report. The other information does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, the Group changed their functional currency to the RTGS$ effective 22 February 2019. The date of change in functional currency that complies with IFRS is 1 October 2018. Consequently, the USD transactions between the period 1 October 2018 to 22 February 2019 did not comply with the requirements of IAS 21 as they were not appropriately translated. We have determined that the other information is misstated for that reason. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NAMPAK ZIMBABWE LIMITED Responsibilities of the directors for the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements The directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act of Zimbabwe (Chapter 24:31) and relevant statutory instruments and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit

evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the inflation adjusted consolidated financial

statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence Group to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Nampak Zimbabwe Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 07:03:08 UTC.

