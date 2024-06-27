ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED UNREVIEWED RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL *

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Unaudited

Reviewed

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

976 152 126 1 063 208 497

427 131 428

39 037 593

Raw materials and consumables used

(551 823 470)

(575 562 019)

(187 562 931)

(19 839 002)

Selling and distribution expenses

(3 306 189)

(7 733 756)

(1 001 646)

( 289 849)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(12 008 258)

(7 435 434)

( 940 475)

( 117 576)

Employee expenses

(150 054 095)

(131 646 719)

(71 226 537)

(4 825 885)

Other operating expenses

(151 665 235)

(149 746 810)

(75 424 559)

(5 534 678)

Other operating income

5 363 137

5 285 955

2 665 264

418 553

Trading income

112 658 016

196 369 714

93 640 544

8 849 156

Other material income

263 970 963

58 690 755

162 662 954

2 141 386

Net monetary loss on hyperination

(153 185 735)

(85 471 861)

-

-

Operating prot

223 443 244

169 588 608

256 303 498

10 990 542

Finance income

28 731

232 216

12 495

8 392

Finance costs

(147 540)

(339 945)

(64 323)

(12 504)

Prot before tax

223 324 435

169 480 879

256 251 670

10 986 430

Income tax expense

(156 873 740)

(83 309 231)

(42 906 192)

(2 980 701)

Prot for the period

66 450 695

86 171 648

213 345 478

8 005 729

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

66 450 695

86 171 648

213 345 478

8 005 729

Earnings per ordinary share (cents)

8 793.87

11 403.67

28 233.44

1 059.45

Ordinary shares in issue at reporting date

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

* The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Non

Share Capital

Distributable

Retained

and Premium

Reserve

earnings

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

HISTORICAL *

Balance as at 30 September 2022

24 810

752 343

10 116 893

10 894 046

Prot for the period

-

-

8 005 729

8 005 729

Interim Dividend Declared

-

-

( 758 897)

( 758 897)

Balance as at 31 March 2023

24 810

752 343

17 363 725

18 140 878

Prot for the period

-

-

91 816 655

91 816 655

Dividend declared and paid

-

-

(1 209 037)

(1 209 037)

Balance as at 30 September 2023

24 810

752 343

107 971 343

108 748 496

Prot for the period

-

-

213 345 478

213 345 478

Dividend declared and paid

-

-

(9 070 205)

(9 070 205)

Balance as at 31 March 2024

24 810

752 343

312 246 616

313 023 769

  • The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinationary Economies.

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL *

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Unaudited

Reviewed

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash generated from operating activities

217 048 219

155 344 550

240 257 402

10 836 979

(171 035 028)

(103 556 048)

(201 102 698)

(8 597 097)

Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting

for Hyperinationary Economies.

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL *

Working capital changes

Net nance costs

Tax paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

Investing activities

(38 448 307)

(50 837 852)

(159 210 039)

(6 375 926)

( 118 809)

( 107 722)

( 51 828)

( 4 112)

(132 467 912)

(52 610 474)

(41 840 831)

(2 217 059)

46 013 191

51 788 502

39 154 704

2 239 882

(53 005 521)

(21 755 366)

(23 458 929)

(783 340)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment Right of use assets Intangible assets Biological assets

Investments

Deferred tax asset

Current assets

Inventories

As at

As at

As at

As at

31 March 30 September

31 March 30 September

2024

2023

2024

2023

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

181 445 466

145 774 218

59 112 164

11 307 210

176 811 687

132 500 104

29 232 960

6 484 415

2 112 223

2 119 506

19 923

28 475

673 593

763 209

178 491

200 002

1 771 682

7 292 733

1 771 682

1 771 682

76 281

64 590

12 436

2 986

-

3 034 076

27 896 672

2 819 650

758 429 656

883 709 662

575 779 954

187 482 542

203 090 443

236 487 080

119 357 085

39 821 935

Purchase of plant and equipment and intangible assets

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

Net cash (utilised)/generated before nancing activities

Financing activities

Lease liability payment

Dividend declared and paid

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents after nancing activities

Effects of Exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents after nancing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(53 925 902)

(22 496 532)

(23 809 847)

(810 049)

920 381

741 166

350 918

26 709

(6 992 330)

30 033 136

15 695 775

1 456 542

(21 477 289)

(16 674 747)

(9 985 557)

( 427 848)

(2 251 069)

(2 826 069)

(1 063 786)

155 749

(19 226 220)

(13 848 678)

(8 921 771)

( 583 597)

(28 469 619)

13 358 389

5 710 218

1 028 694

17 697 980

-

17 697 980

-

(10 771639)

13 358 389

23 408 198

1 028 694

45 148 005

47 155 550

10 968 168

1 521 425

34 376 366

60 513 939

34 376 366

2 550 119

Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents

TOTAL ASSETS

520 962 847

602 074 577

422 046 503

136 692 439

34 376 366

45 148 005

34 376 366

10 968 168

939 875 122

1 029 483 880

634 892 118

198 789 752

REPRESENTED BY:

Bank balances, cash and short term deposits

34 376 366

60 513 939 34 376 366

2 550 119

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

646 724 773

599 820 163

313 023 769

108 748 496

Share capital and share premium

24 810

24 810

24 810

24 810

Non distributable reserves

752 343

752 343

752 343

752 343

Retained earnings

645 947 620

599 043 010

312 246 616

107 971 343

Non-current liabilities

73 901 177

46 024 921

5 258 955

607 231

Non current lease liability

6 907

28 433

6 907

6 907

Deferred tax liabilities

73 894 270

45 996 488

5 252 048

600 324

Current liabilities

219 249 172

383 638 796

316 609 394

89 434 025

Trade and other payables

156 963 525

334 633 356

156 963 525

77 683 073

Provisions

28 188 225

1 289 917

125 548 447

159 036

Current lease payable

1 895 454

4 152 760

1 895 454

1 008 864

Shareholders for dividends

138 948

66 793

138 948

16 227

Current tax payable

32 063 020

43 495 970

32 063 020

10 566 825

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

939 875 122

1 029 483 880

634 892 118

198 789 752

  • The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinationary Economies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Non

Share Capital

Distributable

Retained

and Premium

Reserve

earnings

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Balance as at 30 September 2022 (Restated)

24 810

752 343

410 685 141

411 462 294

Prot for the period

-

-

86 171 648

86 171 648

Interim dividend declared and paid

-

-

(18 008 520)

(18 008 520)

Balance as at 31 March 2023

24 810

752 343

478 848 269

479 625 422

Prot for the period

-

-

126 039 837

126 039 837

Dividend declared and paid

-

-

(5 845 096)

(5 845 096)

Balance as at 30 September 2023

24 810

752 343

599 043 010

599 820 163

Prot for the period

-

-

66 450 695

66 450 695

Dividend declared and paid

-

-

(19 546 085)

(19 546 085)

Balance as at 31 March 2024

24 810

752 343

645 947 620

646 724 773

  • The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinationary Economies.

NOTES TO THE INFLATION ADJUSTED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
    Nampak Zimbabwe Limited is a public limited Company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. The main activities of the Group are manufacturing of paper, plastic and metal packaging products and leasing of biological assets and property. The abridged consolidated nancial statements for Nampak Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the six months ended 31 March 2024 were approved by the board of directors on 13 June 2024.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These abridged consolidated nancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the disclosure requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
    The interim nancial report is in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
    The consolidated nancial statements of the Group have been prepared based on the current cost basis and adjusted for the effects of IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies'. Comparative nancial statements are restated using the general ination indices in terms of the measuring unit current at the statement of nancial position date. The primary nancial statements of the Group are the ination adjusted numbers.
    From February 2023, the government of Zimbabwe through Statutory instrument 27 of 2023, legislated the publication of blended CPI rates which took into account general price changes in both the US$ currency and the ZW$ currency.
    In terms of the requirements of IAS29 para 17 "A general price index may not be available for the periods for which the restatement of property, plant and equipment is required by this Standard. In these circumstances, it may be necessary to use an estimate based, for example, on the movements in the exchange rate between the functional currency and a relatively stable foreign currency". The group considered the movement in the RBZ auction market foreign exchange rate for the alternative computation of CPI indices from February 2023 onwards, in line with the provisions of IAS 29.
    The indices and conversion factors used were as follows:

Conversion

Indices

factor

CPI as at 31 March 2024

392 711

1.00

CPI as at 30 September 2023

95 405

4.12

CPI as at 31 March 2023

16 549

23.73

CPI as at 30 September 2022

12 713

30.89

  1. FUNCTIONAL AND PRESENTATION CURRENCY
    These nancial statements are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZW$), which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise stated.
  2. STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICY
    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these nancial statements are consistent with those used in the prior year.

NAMPAK ZIMBABWE LIMITED

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED UNREVIEWED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

  1. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY
    The Company's Directors, under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Group's consolidated nancial statements and related information.
    These abridged Group nancial statements are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and the disclosure requirements of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).
    The Directors have reviewed the performance and nancial position of the Group and are satised that the Group has sufcient nancial resources to continue as a going concern.
  2. EARNINGS PER SHARE
    Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing net prot or loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders by the number of ordinary shares in issue
    Headline earnings is based on net prot for the period attributable to members after adjusting for other income net of tax
    Basic and headline earnings per share are based on 755 648 101 (2023 : 755 648 101) ordinary shares in issue during the period.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL *

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Unaudited

Reviewed

Unaudited

Unaudited

Earnings per share

Earnings attributable to ordinary members

66 450 695

86 171 648

213 345 478

8 005 729

Ordinary shares in issue at period end

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

Earnings per ordinary share (cents)

8 793.87

11 403.67

28 233.44

1 059.45

Determination of headline earnings or loss

Prot for the period

66 450 695

86 171 648

213 345 478

8 005 729

Adjust for:

Retrenchment and restructuring costs - net of tax

120 095

10,687

32 193

450

Net exchange gain on foreign currency - net of tax

(196 118 535)

(44 193 087)

(120 809 436)

(1 612 411)

Headline (loss)/earnings

(129 547 746)

41 989 247

92 568 234

6 393 768

Headline earnings per share

Headline earnings attributable to ordinary members

-

41 989 247

92 568 234

6 393 768

Ordinary shares in issue at period end

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

755 648 101

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share (cents)

(17 143.93)

5 556.72

12 250.18

846.13

7. CONTINGENCIES

7.1 Uncertain tax positions

  1. There have been signicant currency changes in Zimbabwe since 2018. These changes created some uncertainties in the tax treatment of transactions due to the absence of immediate and clear guidelines and transitional measures.

    The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) issued income tax assessments and levied penalties and interest relating to the provisions and reversals of the legacy debt related transactions raised at one of the Group's entities for the period 2019 to 2020. The ZW$ equivalent of the disputed assessments, including interest and penalties, amount to ZW$26.7 billion as at 31 March 2024.

    These assessments have been objected to and based on legal advice received, the Board is of the view that there is no liability and that ZIMRA will reverse the assessments once the ongoing engagements and clarications are concluded.

  2. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
    On the 5th of April 2024, Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024, Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Zimbabwe Gold Notes and Coins) Regulations, 2024 (The S.I) was gazetted, giving effect to a new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). The S.I. introduced the new base currency named ZiG and renamed what was previously known as ZiG to the Gold Backed Digital Tokens ("GBDT"). This is a non adjusting event.
  3. GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT REPORT
    The basis of segmentation and basis of measurement of segment prot or loss for the current reporting period is consistent with the last reported annual nancial statements.
    Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED - UNAUDITED

Printing

Plastics

Services &

& Converting

& Metals

Eliminations

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Sales to local customers

405 044 725

488 226 567

-

893 271 292

Sales to export customers

55 645 993

27 234 841

-

82 880 834

Intersegmental sales

7 521 384

6 270 815

(13 792 199)

-

Total Sales

468 212 102

521 732 223

(13 792 199)

976 152 126

Results from operations

Trading income

22 558 644

87 762 535

2 336 837

112 658 016

Operating prot

188 817 847

29 045 523

5 579 874

223 443 244

Net nance income/(costs)

203 892

( 20 671)

( 302 030)

( 118 809)

Taxation charge

(80 452 203)

(74 352 528)

(2 069 009) (156 873 740)

Prot for the period

108 569 536

(45 327 676)

3 208 835

66 450 695

Other information

Segment assets

506 275 695

563 649 899

(130 050 472)

939 875 122

Segment liabilities

323 838 632

259 187 638

(289 875 921)

293 150 349

Capital expenditure

25 067 216

28 858 687

-

53 925 903

Depreciation and amortisation

5 008 603

6 396 654

603 001

12 008 258

Other material income

(123 775 877)

(134 119 068)

(6 076 018) (263 970 963)

Monetary (gain)/loss on hyperination

(42 483 326)

192 836 080

2 832 981

153 185 735

Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED - UNAUDITED

Sales to local customers

419 858 426

520 975 940

-

940 834 366

Sales to export customers

81 514 244

40 859 887

-

122 374 131

Intersegmental sales

12 632 529

336 384

(12 968 913)

-

Total Sales

514 005 199

562 172 211

(12 968 913)

1063 208 497

Results from continuing operations

Trading income

111 434 479

107 590 887

(22 655 652)

196 369 714

Operating prot

88 228 627

102 752 666

(21 392 685)

169 588 608

Finance (expense) / income

( 576 697)

82 286

386 682

( 107 729)

Taxation charge

(34 445 943)

(47 172 233)

(1 691 055)

(83 309 231)

Prot for the period

53 205 987

55 662 719

(22 697 058)

86 171 648

Other information

Segment assets

452 422 026

456 424 157

(3 152 524)

905 693 659

Segment liabilities

245 566 728

173 143 558

(10 359 544)

408 350 742

Capital expenditure

6 562 274

15 934 258

-

22 496 532

Depreciation and amortisation

5 119 164

4 366 151

(2 049 881)

7 435 434

Other material income

(12 789 531)

(40 888 856)

(5 012 368)

(58 690 755)

Monetary loss on hyperination

35 995 383

45 727 077

3 749 401

85 471 861

Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2024

HISTORICAL * - UNAUDITED

Printing

Plastics

Services &

& Converting

& Metals

Eliminations

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Sales to local customers

158 536 881

224 370 366

-

382 907 247

Sales to export customers

31 286 409

12 937 772

-

44 224 181

Intersegmental sales

3 257 730

2 061 001

(5 318 731)

-

Total Sales

193 081 020

239 369 139

(5 318 731)

427 131 428

Results from continuing operations

Trading income

38 504 634

54 201 286

934 624

93 640 544

Operating income

117 295 384

134 960 750

4 047 364

256 303 498

Net nance income / (costs)

105 738

( 18 403)

( 139 163)

( 51 828)

Taxation charge

(4 375 096)

(37 253 501)

(1 277 595)

(42 906 192)

Prot for the period

113 026 026

97 688 846

2 630 606

213 345 478

Other information

Segment assets

340 452 459

337 779 024

(43 339 365)

634 892 118

Segment liabilities

288 388 614

188 416 754

(154 937 019)

321 868 349

Capital expenditure

11 654 325

12 104 803

50 719

23 809 847

Depreciation and amortisation

166 833

685 459

88 183

940 475

Other material income

(78 790 750)

(80 759 464)

(3 112 740) (162 662 954)

Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2023

HISTORICAL * - UNAUDITED

Sales to local customers

15 379 870

19 038 498

-

34 418 368

Sales to export customers

3 142 487

1 476 738

-

4 619 225

Intersegmental sales

476 887

-

( 476 887)

-

Total Sales

18 999 244

20 515 236

( 476 887)

39 037 593

Results from continuing operations

Trading income

4 219 898

4 511 939

117 319

8 849 156

Operating prot

4 650 415

6 042 429

297 698

10 990 542

Net nance (costs) / income

( 21 319)

3 227

13 980

( 4 112)

Taxation charge

(1 283 933)

(1 649 577)

( 47 191)

(2 980 701)

Prot for the period

3 345 163

4 396 079

264 487

8 005 729

Other information

Segment assets

17 696 200

16 106 844

( 76 573)

33 726 471

Segment liabilities

10 025 497

6 346 119

( 786 022)

15 585 594

Capital expenditure

142 892

566 374

100 783

810 049

Depreciation and amortisation

61 241

71 474

( 15 139)

117 576

Other material income

( 430 518)

(1 530 489)

( 180 379)

(2 141 386)

10. OTHER MATERIAL INCOME

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL *

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

6 Months

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Retrenchment, termination and restructuring costs

161 744

14 196

43 357

498

Net exchange gain on foreign currency

(264 132 707)

(58 704 951)

(162 706 311)

(2 141 884)

Total

(263 970 963)

(58 690 755)

(162 662 954)

(2 141 386)

COMMENTARY

ECONOMY

The economic environment remains uncertain with power outages continuing to affect some of the operations during the period. The El-Nino induced drought has adversely affected the agricultural season and is expected to dampen the volumes in the paper business as the tobacco crop will be lower in this season, compared to last. Policy changes on route to market saw volumes slowing down at the start of the second quarter.

There has been rm demand in some of our business units, despite the power cuts, which were overcome by the use of the generators. The multi-currency trading environment has seen more United States dollar (USD) transactions processed compared to the Zimbabwe dollar (ZW$).

HYPERINFLATIONARY PERFORMANCE

Group volumes for the six months to March 2024 were behind the prior year by 5% mainly due to reduced volumes at Hunyani resulting from the smaller tobacco crop as well as lower tobacco cases orders from the region. Volumes in the other operations were ahead of prior year due to improved volumes from our customers who beneted from the buoyant consumer spending. Tight liquidity due to policy shifts and the lack of availability of the foreign currency from the auction oor in the second quarter has adversely affected our stock replenishment.

Revenue for the half year at ZW$976,2 billion, in hyper-inationary terms was 8% behind the prior year. The decline was due to the lower sales volumes as mentioned above when compared to the prior year in which a record tobacco crop was recorded. Trading margins declined from prior year as more transactions occurred in USD where pricing is more stable, however operating margins improved, largely due to exchange gains recorded from foreign currency denominated balances. The operating prot of ZW$223,4 billion was 32% ahead of prior year.

All business units continued to trade protably with sustained focus on generating positive cash ows and funding capital projects with shorter paybacks in order to increase plant capacity. Net working capital for the half year increased mainly due to increases in foreign currency denominated trade receivables and inventory due to an increased number of US Dollar transactions during the period under review.

PRINTING AND CONVERTING SEGMENT

Hunyani Paper and Packaging: Sales volumes for the period were 14% below prior year. The major decrease is attributable to the reduced tobacco crop size. Regional demand is also lower and has been inuenced by the drought and loss of volume to competitors. Commercial volumes were 3% up on prior year due to improved raw material supply.

PLASTICS AND METALS SEGMENT

MegaPak: Sales volumes were 10% above prior year despite the increased power cuts in Ruwa which were mitigated by the use of generators. The order book remains rm although power related breakdowns continue to hamper our ability to meet demand.

CarnaudMetalbox: Sales volumes for the half year were marginally higher compared to prior year. In plastics, HDPE was 20% ahead of prior year due to increased demand. Metals volumes were down by 27% due to raw material shortages particularly in the rst quarter. Closures were signicantly down on prior year due to reduced demand.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Capital expenditure of ZWL$23,8 billion in historical terms relates mainly to expansion projects and improved generator capacity at Megapak as well as an 8 Colour SO bag machine for Hunyani. The Group continues to evaluate other projects in order to maintain or improve capacity.

DIVIDEND

The directors have decided against declaring an interim dividend in view of the need to conserve available cash for capital expenditure.

DIRECTORATE

During the period under review, Mr Quinton Swart resigned from the board. The Board wishes to thank Mr Swart for his contribution to the Board and the Company.

OUTLOOK

The overall situation facing the economy remains challenging. The Government introduced a new structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) with effect from 5 April 2024 and the scal authorities are still to announce measures to support the monetary policy changes. It remains to be seen how the de-dollarisation strategy will be implemented going forward in light of the signicant transactions occurring in US Dollars.

The economy will be impacted by the lower mineral prices and the reduced agricultural output following the El-Nino induced drought in 2024. We anticipate that the Group will remain protable through to year end, although the slow turnaround in the supply chain arising from the Russia/Ukraine conict as well as the unrest in the Middle East may affect raw material supplies.

By Order of the Board

J P Van Gend

Group Managing Director

13 June 2024

SIYAKA building print excellence...

Directors: A. H. Howie (Chairman), J. P. Van Gend* (Group Managing Director), M. Matafeni* (Group Finance Director), A. Aldridge, S. H. Murray, M. Valela (A. Makamure, Alt). * Executive

P O Box 4351, Harare, 68 Birmingham Road, Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe. Telephone 662730/9, 0772192291/3

