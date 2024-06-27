These assessments have been objected to and based on legal advice received, the Board is of the view that there is no liability and that ZIMRA will reverse the assessments once the ongoing engagements and clarications are concluded.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) issued income tax assessments and levied penalties and interest relating to the provisions and reversals of the legacy debt related transactions raised at one of the Group's entities for the period 2019 to 2020. The ZW$ equivalent of the disputed assessments, including interest and penalties, amount to ZW$26.7 billion as at 31 March 2024.

There have been signicant currency changes in Zimbabwe since 2018. These changes created some uncertainties in the tax treatment of transactions due to the absence of immediate and clear guidelines and transitional measures.

Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2024

Printing Plastics Services & & Converting & Metals Eliminations Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Sales to local customers 158 536 881 224 370 366 - 382 907 247 Sales to export customers 31 286 409 12 937 772 - 44 224 181 Intersegmental sales 3 257 730 2 061 001 (5 318 731) - Total Sales 193 081 020 239 369 139 (5 318 731) 427 131 428 Results from continuing operations Trading income 38 504 634 54 201 286 934 624 93 640 544 Operating income 117 295 384 134 960 750 4 047 364 256 303 498 Net nance income / (costs) 105 738 ( 18 403) ( 139 163) ( 51 828) Taxation charge (4 375 096) (37 253 501) (1 277 595) (42 906 192) Prot for the period 113 026 026 97 688 846 2 630 606 213 345 478 Other information Segment assets 340 452 459 337 779 024 (43 339 365) 634 892 118 Segment liabilities 288 388 614 188 416 754 (154 937 019) 321 868 349 Capital expenditure 11 654 325 12 104 803 50 719 23 809 847 Depreciation and amortisation 166 833 685 459 88 183 940 475 Other material income (78 790 750) (80 759 464) (3 112 740) (162 662 954) Segment reporting for the six months ended 31 March 2023 HISTORICAL * - UNAUDITED Sales to local customers 15 379 870 19 038 498 - 34 418 368 Sales to export customers 3 142 487 1 476 738 - 4 619 225 Intersegmental sales 476 887 - ( 476 887) - Total Sales 18 999 244 20 515 236 ( 476 887) 39 037 593 Results from continuing operations Trading income 4 219 898 4 511 939 117 319 8 849 156 Operating prot 4 650 415 6 042 429 297 698 10 990 542 Net nance (costs) / income ( 21 319) 3 227 13 980 ( 4 112) Taxation charge (1 283 933) (1 649 577) ( 47 191) (2 980 701) Prot for the period 3 345 163 4 396 079 264 487 8 005 729 Other information Segment assets 17 696 200 16 106 844 ( 76 573) 33 726 471 Segment liabilities 10 025 497 6 346 119 ( 786 022) 15 585 594 Capital expenditure 142 892 566 374 100 783 810 049 Depreciation and amortisation 61 241 71 474 ( 15 139) 117 576 Other material income ( 430 518) (1 530 489) ( 180 379) (2 141 386) 10. OTHER MATERIAL INCOME INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL * 6 Months 6 Months 6 Months 6 Months 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Retrenchment, termination and restructuring costs 161 744 14 196 43 357 498 Net exchange gain on foreign currency (264 132 707) (58 704 951) (162 706 311) (2 141 884) Total (263 970 963) (58 690 755) (162 662 954) (2 141 386)

COMMENTARY

ECONOMY

The economic environment remains uncertain with power outages continuing to affect some of the operations during the period. The El-Nino induced drought has adversely affected the agricultural season and is expected to dampen the volumes in the paper business as the tobacco crop will be lower in this season, compared to last. Policy changes on route to market saw volumes slowing down at the start of the second quarter.

There has been rm demand in some of our business units, despite the power cuts, which were overcome by the use of the generators. The multi-currency trading environment has seen more United States dollar (USD) transactions processed compared to the Zimbabwe dollar (ZW$).

HYPERINFLATIONARY PERFORMANCE

Group volumes for the six months to March 2024 were behind the prior year by 5% mainly due to reduced volumes at Hunyani resulting from the smaller tobacco crop as well as lower tobacco cases orders from the region. Volumes in the other operations were ahead of prior year due to improved volumes from our customers who beneted from the buoyant consumer spending. Tight liquidity due to policy shifts and the lack of availability of the foreign currency from the auction oor in the second quarter has adversely affected our stock replenishment.

Revenue for the half year at ZW$976,2 billion, in hyper-inationary terms was 8% behind the prior year. The decline was due to the lower sales volumes as mentioned above when compared to the prior year in which a record tobacco crop was recorded. Trading margins declined from prior year as more transactions occurred in USD where pricing is more stable, however operating margins improved, largely due to exchange gains recorded from foreign currency denominated balances. The operating prot of ZW$223,4 billion was 32% ahead of prior year.

All business units continued to trade protably with sustained focus on generating positive cash ows and funding capital projects with shorter paybacks in order to increase plant capacity. Net working capital for the half year increased mainly due to increases in foreign currency denominated trade receivables and inventory due to an increased number of US Dollar transactions during the period under review.

PRINTING AND CONVERTING SEGMENT

Hunyani Paper and Packaging: Sales volumes for the period were 14% below prior year. The major decrease is attributable to the reduced tobacco crop size. Regional demand is also lower and has been inuenced by the drought and loss of volume to competitors. Commercial volumes were 3% up on prior year due to improved raw material supply.

PLASTICS AND METALS SEGMENT

MegaPak: Sales volumes were 10% above prior year despite the increased power cuts in Ruwa which were mitigated by the use of generators. The order book remains rm although power related breakdowns continue to hamper our ability to meet demand.

CarnaudMetalbox: Sales volumes for the half year were marginally higher compared to prior year. In plastics, HDPE was 20% ahead of prior year due to increased demand. Metals volumes were down by 27% due to raw material shortages particularly in the rst quarter. Closures were signicantly down on prior year due to reduced demand.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Capital expenditure of ZWL$23,8 billion in historical terms relates mainly to expansion projects and improved generator capacity at Megapak as well as an 8 Colour SO bag machine for Hunyani. The Group continues to evaluate other projects in order to maintain or improve capacity.

DIVIDEND

The directors have decided against declaring an interim dividend in view of the need to conserve available cash for capital expenditure.

DIRECTORATE

During the period under review, Mr Quinton Swart resigned from the board. The Board wishes to thank Mr Swart for his contribution to the Board and the Company.

OUTLOOK

The overall situation facing the economy remains challenging. The Government introduced a new structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) with effect from 5 April 2024 and the scal authorities are still to announce measures to support the monetary policy changes. It remains to be seen how the de-dollarisation strategy will be implemented going forward in light of the signicant transactions occurring in US Dollars.

The economy will be impacted by the lower mineral prices and the reduced agricultural output following the El-Nino induced drought in 2024. We anticipate that the Group will remain protable through to year end, although the slow turnaround in the supply chain arising from the Russia/Ukraine conict as well as the unrest in the Middle East may affect raw material supplies.

By Order of the Board

J P Van Gend

Group Managing Director

13 June 2024