Nan Liu : Announce the Board of Directors Resolution items

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19 2.Company name:NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Board of Directors Resolution 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Approved candidate nomination of directors and independent directors. (2)Approved appointment of corporate governance manager. (3)Amendments to Parts of 'Articles of Incorporation'. (4)Approved loan guarantee for subsidiaries. (5)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines.