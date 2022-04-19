Nan Liu : Announce the Board of Directors Resolution items
04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Provided by: NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/19
Time of announcement
15:18:03
Subject
Announce the Board of Directors Resolution items
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19
2.Company name:NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Board of Directors Resolution
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Approved candidate nomination of directors and independent directors.
(2)Approved appointment of corporate governance manager.
(3)Amendments to Parts of 'Articles of Incorporation'.
(4)Approved loan guarantee for subsidiaries.
(5)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines.
Nan Liu Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.