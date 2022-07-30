Nan Liu : Announcement of financial officer and corporate governance officer changed

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): financial officer and corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: I Hui Chou, financial manager 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Chang Cheng Hsu, accounting manager 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/08/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:leave without pay