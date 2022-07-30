Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nan Liu Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6504   TW0006504004

NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(6504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
81.30 TWD   +0.25%
06/30NAN LIU : Chief internal auditor changed
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Election members of Audit Committee.
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Election members of Remuneration Committee.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nan Liu : Announcement of financial officer and corporate governance officer changed

07/30/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/30 Time of announcement 15:27:32
Subject 
 Announcement of financial officer and
corporate governance officer changed
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
financial officer and corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
I Hui Chou, financial manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chang Cheng Hsu, accounting manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/08/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:leave without pay

Disclaimer

Nan Liu Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 07:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
06/30NAN LIU : Chief internal auditor changed
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Election members of Audit Committee.
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Election members of Remuneration Committee.
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Huang, Chin-san is elected as Chairman
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Announcement of directors' election list
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Announce the Board of Directors Resolution items
PU
05/31NAN LIU : Announce Shareholders' Meeting Resolution items
PU
05/31Nan Liu Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Election of Members of Remuneration Committee
CI
05/31Nan Liu Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Election Members of Audit Committee
CI
05/19Nanliu Manufacturing Private Limited announced that it has received INR 762 million in ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 784 M - -
Net income 2021 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 5 902 M 196 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nan Liu Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ho Tsun Huang General Manager & Director
Chun Chin Chuang Finance Manager & Head-Accounting
Ching Shan Huang Chairman
Chun Ping Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-28.05%196
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-12.16%2 488
TRIDENT LIMITED-25.59%2 381
TEIJIN LIMITED0.99%2 042
COATS GROUP PLC6.79%1 291
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-34.06%1 251