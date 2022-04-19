Log in
    6504   TW0006504004

NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(6504)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-17
93.40 TWD   -1.16%
93.40 TWD   -1.16%
03:34aNAN LIU : Corporate governance officer changed
PU
03:34aNAN LIU : Announce the Board of Directors Resolution items
PU
04/08NAN LIU : Announcement of dividend distribution on behalf of subsidiary NANLIU ENTERPRISE (PINGHU) CO., LTD.
PU
Nan Liu : Corporate governance officer changed

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN LIU ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 15:18:54
Subject 
 Corporate governance officer changed
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/19
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Chun Chin Chuang, manager.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
I Hui Chou, manager.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/04/19.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Nan Liu Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
