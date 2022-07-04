Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4766   TW0004766001

NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
131.50 TWD   -0.75%
01:43aNAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ITLS International Development Co., Ltd. of the Board of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction
PU
06/23NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/26NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Clarification for news report of Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nan Resins Chemical : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ITLS International Development Co., Ltd. of the Board of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction

07/04/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 13:39:10
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
ITLS International Development Co., Ltd. of the Board
of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/04
2.Reason for capital reduction:
 To reduce capital and refund cash to shareholders.
3.Amount of capital reduction:TWD59,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:5,900,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:19.34%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:TWD246,000,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:NA
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:NA
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/07/10
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 326 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 855 M 532 M 532 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 097
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 131,50 TWD
Average target price 130,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsien Hsu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Lin Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Hsien Wu Chairman
Juh Shyong Lee Chief Research & Development Officer
Chung Yuan Hung General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-7.39%532
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-16.53%26 326
SHANDONG DONGYUE ORGANOSILICON MATERIALS CO., LTD.2.41%3 352
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-25.27%3 218
LINTEC CORPORATION-12.64%1 175
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-5.29%1 091