Nan Resins Chemical : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ITLS International Development Co., Ltd. of the Board of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction
07/04/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
13:39:10
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
ITLS International Development Co., Ltd. of the Board
of Directors resolved to conduct capital reduction
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/04
2.Reason for capital reduction:
To reduce capital and refund cash to shareholders.
3.Amount of capital reduction:TWD59,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:5,900,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:19.34%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:TWD246,000,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:NA
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:NA
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/07/10
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
