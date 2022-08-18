Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022
08/18/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
11:44:52
Subject
Clarification for news report of
Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19
2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times B04
6.Content of the report:
...with full confidence in double-digit growth of revenue
for the full year.
7.Cause of occurrence: To clarify for media coverage.
8.Countermeasures:
The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of
reporting were speculations by the press. Please refer to the
announcement in MOPS for the company's financial and business
information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:53:05 UTC.