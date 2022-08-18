Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19 2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"): The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times B04 6.Content of the report: ...with full confidence in double-digit growth of revenue for the full year. 7.Cause of occurrence: To clarify for media coverage. 8.Countermeasures: The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of reporting were speculations by the press. Please refer to the announcement in MOPS for the company's financial and business information. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None