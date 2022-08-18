Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4766   TW0004766001

NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
133.00 TWD   +0.76%
08/18NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Clarification for news report of Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022
PU
08/17NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : The Company has been invited to attend an Investor Teleconference hosted by Yuanta Securities
PU
08/12NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approving non-distribution of dividends for the second quarter of 2022
PU
Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022

08/18/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 11:44:52
Subject 
 Clarification for news report of
Commercial Times dated August 19, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/19
2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times B04
6.Content of the report:
   ...with full confidence in double-digit growth of revenue
   for the full year.
7.Cause of occurrence: To clarify for media coverage.
8.Countermeasures:
   The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of
   reporting were speculations by the press. Please refer to the
   announcement in MOPS for the company's financial and business
   information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
