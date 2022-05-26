Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4766   TW0004766001

NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
131.50 TWD   +0.77%
06:40aNAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Clarification for news report of Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022
PU
05/24NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : The Company has been invited to attend an Investor Conference hosted by KGI Securities
PU
05/20NAN RESINS CHEMICAL : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:46:18
Subject 
 Clarification for news report of
Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/05/26
2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media:
   News report of Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
   Institutional investors estimate that the company has no off-season
   this year, and its revenue is expected to exceed  NTD 20 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence: Mass media reporting
8.Countermeasures:
   The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of reporting
   were speculations by the press and institutional investors. Official
   announcements shall take precedence for actual financial numbers.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 326 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 855 M 537 M 537 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 097
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 131,50 TWD
Average target price 130,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
Managers and Directors
Ming Hsien Hsu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chi Lin Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Hsien Wu Chairman
Juh Shyong Lee Chief Research & Development Officer
Chung Yuan Hung General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-7.39%537
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.90%28 189
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-15.86%3 616
LINTEC CORPORATION-11.95%1 273
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-15.29%1 061
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-28.43%826