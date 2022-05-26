Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
2022/05/26
11:46:18
Clarification for news report of
Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022
2022/05/26
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/05/26
2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media:
News report of Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
Institutional investors estimate that the company has no off-season
this year, and its revenue is expected to exceed NTD 20 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence: Mass media reporting
8.Countermeasures:
The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of reporting
were speculations by the press and institutional investors. Official
announcements shall take precedence for actual financial numbers.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
