Nan Resins Chemical : Clarification for news report of Economic Daily News dated May 26, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/05/26 2.Company name: Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"): The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA 5.Name of the reporting media: News report of Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: Institutional investors estimate that the company has no off-season this year, and its revenue is expected to exceed NTD 20 billion. 7.Cause of occurrence: Mass media reporting 8.Countermeasures: The Company didn't provide financial forecasts. The contents of reporting were speculations by the press and institutional investors. Official announcements shall take precedence for actual financial numbers. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None