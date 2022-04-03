Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiaries in Kunshan region

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03 2.Company name:Nan Ya Electronic Materials (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Draw-Textured Yarn (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Subsidiaries of NPC with 100 % shareholding ratio. 5.Cause of occurrence:Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution in Kunshan region 6.Countermeasures: (1)Staff of each subsidiary are provided with dormitories in plant area, and the access control is strictly carried out. The subsidiaries have assigned existing employees in plant to maintain production. Hence, this event has no major impact on the operation. (2)The Company and its subsidiaries will closely monitor the subsequent development of the epidemic and take contingency measures in accordance with local government regulations to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No major impact for the time being.