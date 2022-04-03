Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiaries in Kunshan region
04/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/03
Time of announcement
14:00:35
Subject
Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control
Execution"on behalf of subsidiaries in Kunshan region
Date of events
2022/04/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03
2.Company name:Nan Ya Electronic Materials (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Nan Ya
Draw-Textured Yarn (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Subsidiaries of NPC with 100 %
shareholding ratio.
5.Cause of occurrence:Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution
in Kunshan region
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Staff of each subsidiary are provided with dormitories in plant area,
and the access control is strictly carried out. The subsidiaries have
assigned existing employees in plant to maintain production. Hence, this
event has no major impact on the operation.
(2)The Company and its subsidiaries will closely monitor the subsequent
development of the epidemic and take contingency measures in accordance
with local government regulations to ensure the safety and health of
employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No major impact for the time
being.
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 06:13:07 UTC.