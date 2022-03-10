Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of NPC's proposed to dispose of idle land and buildings

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA.
5.Cause of occurrence::Proposed to dispose of idle land and buildings to
the related party, Formosa Plastics Corp.
6.Countermeasures:No.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NPC will sell 6 parcels of land with a total ping of 5,333.99 and
2 buildings with total ping of 4,870.89, including land serial
No. 1022-1 at No. 101, Shuiguan Road, Renwu Dist., Kaohsiung City to
Formosa Plastics Corp. at a total price of NT$ 801,568,334. After Deducting
the acquisition cost and land value increment tax, the estimated disposal
benefit will be NT$ 726,999,229. But this case still needs to be approved
by NPC's Audit Committee and Board of Directors on March 11, 2022.