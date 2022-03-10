Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1303   TW0001303006

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1303)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of NPC's proposed to dispose of idle land and buildings

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:27:07
Subject 
 Announcement of NPC's proposed to dispose of idle
land and buildings
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA.
5.Cause of occurrence::Proposed to dispose of idle land and buildings to
the related party, Formosa Plastics Corp.
6.Countermeasures:No.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NPC will sell 6 parcels of land with a total ping of 5,333.99 and
2 buildings with total ping of 4,870.89, including land serial
No. 1022-1 at No. 101, Shuiguan Road, Renwu Dist., Kaohsiung City to
Formosa Plastics Corp. at a total price of NT$ 801,568,334. After Deducting
the acquisition cost and land value increment tax, the estimated disposal
benefit will be NT$ 726,999,229. But this case still needs to be approved
by NPC's Audit Committee and Board of Directors on March 11, 2022.

Disclaimer

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
03:43aNAN YA PLASTICS : Announcement of NPC's proposed to dispose of idle land and buildings
PU
03/08Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Announces Non-Audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Result..
CI
03/04NAN YA PLASTICS : To announce important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting on behalf..
PU
03/04NAN YA PLASTICS : To announce the resolution of the board of directors to distribute cash ..
PU
03/04NAN YA PLASTICS : Announcement on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subs..
PU
02/17NAN YA PLASTICS : is invited to attend an investor conference called by Fidelity to announ..
PU
02/14NAN YA PLASTICS : January 2022 non-audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Announcement
PU
01/18NAN YA PLASTICS : Announcement of investment amount adjustment of the construction of Copp..
PU
01/10NAN YA PLASTICS : December 2021 non-audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Announcement
PU
01/10NAN YA PLASTICS : 4Q21 non-audited Consolidated Income Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 400 B 14 106 M 14 106 M
Net income 2021 81 497 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net Debt 2021 62 929 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,79x
Yield 2021 8,52%
Capitalization 698 B 24 630 M 24 630 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 32 271
Free-Float -
Chart NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 88,00 TWD
Average target price 100,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Jen Tsou President & Director
Ming Chung Yeh Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Chih Kang Wang Independent Executive Director
Yun Peng Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.04%24 630
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.69%107 314
AIR LIQUIDE-4.79%76 679
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.23%41 547
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.66%32 266
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-12.93%26 448