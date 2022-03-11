Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of NPC's proposed to expand production equipment of blood bag and leukocyte reduction filter system
03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:53:11
Subject
Announcement of NPC's proposed to expand
production equipment of blood bag and leukocyte
reduction filter system
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/03/11
2.Content of the investment plan:
Expand the production equipment of blood bag and leukocyte reduction
filter system at Shulin Plant, New Taipei City.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 0.95 billion.
4.Projected date of the investment:NA.
5.Source of capital funds:equity capital or bank financing.
6.Specific purpose:The reason of the expansion is in view of the future
trend of comprehensive depletion of leukocytes from blood, and currently
Taiwan does not have the ability to self make blood bags, all the products
are imported from abroad.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Investment will be made
according to the progress of the expansion.
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:05:01 UTC.