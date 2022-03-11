Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of NPC's proposed to expand production equipment of blood bag and leukocyte reduction filter system

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/03/11 2.Content of the investment plan: Expand the production equipment of blood bag and leukocyte reduction filter system at Shulin Plant, New Taipei City. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 0.95 billion. 4.Projected date of the investment:NA. 5.Source of capital funds:equity capital or bank financing. 6.Specific purpose:The reason of the expansion is in view of the future trend of comprehensive depletion of leukocytes from blood, and currently Taiwan does not have the ability to self make blood bags, all the products are imported from abroad. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Investment will be made according to the progress of the expansion.