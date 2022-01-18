Log in
Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement of investment amount adjustment of the construction of Copper Foil 4th Plant

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/18 Time of announcement 17:19:04
Subject 
 Announcement of investment amount adjustment of
the construction of Copper Foil 4th Plant
Date of events 2022/01/18 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/18
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2020/02/21
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
(1)The company invested in the construction of Copper Foil 4th Plant, of
which the civil works such as the plant building were estimated to be NT$570
million originally, but in view of the rapid growth of the 5G application
market, and the Company's self-developed high-frequency and ultra-thin copper
foil mass production technology have become mature, the Company will adjust
the product portfolio and increase the proportion of high-value and
differentiated products in response to the market trend and production and
sales demand. Therefore, on May 11th, 2020,  the Board of Directors resolved
to add relevant special process equipment and revise the plant design.
(2)After revising, the estimated investment amount of plant and civil works
 will be NT$1.163 billion. The major constructors include Century Iron &
Steel Industrial Co, Ltd., Rong Qu Construct Corp., ChenKee Construction Co.,
Ltd. and other engineering or construction companies.
(3)Restrictive terms and other important agreed matters: No.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
(1)The Company has completed the construction of plant, equipment and other
related projects by now. The Company also obtained the plant use permit and
the stationary pollution sources operating permit and put it into production.
(2)After checking the design layout, the actual number of construction items
and conducting supplementary construction, the total settlement amount for
plant and civil works were adjusted to NT$1.123 billion.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:
The adjustment does not affect the benefits announced on May 11, 2020. The
proportion of differentiated products (high-frequency, ultra-thin and thick
copper foil) increased from 33% to 50%, which led to an increase in revenue.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
After the settlement, the total investment amount of the Company using its
own land to construct the Copper Foil 4th Plant was adjusted from NT$8.00
billion which was resolved by the Board of Directors on May 11, 2020 to
NT$8.38 billion. The main reason is to increase analysis and testing
equipment to meet customers' needs.

Disclaimer

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
