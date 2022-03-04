Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC, to re-elect directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/04
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):juristic-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Nan Ya Plastics Corp., hold 1,015,653 thousand shares.
(Wu, Chia-Chau and Lin, Fong-chin both are representatives
of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/03/12~2022/03/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/04
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.