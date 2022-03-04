Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC, to re-elect directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/04 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):juristic-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ) Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ) Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ) 6.Resume of the new position holder: Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Nan Ya Plastics Corp., hold 1,015,653 thousand shares. (Wu, Chia-Chau and Lin, Fong-chin both are representatives of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.) 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/03/12~2022/03/11 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/04 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.