  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1303   TW0001303006

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1303)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Nan Ya Plastics : Announcement on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC, to re-elect directors.

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/04 Time of announcement 15:11:21
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics
(Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC,
to re-elect directors.
Date of events 2022/03/04 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/04
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):juristic-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
 Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
 Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 Wu, Chia-Chau (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
 Lin, Fong-chin (representative of Nan Ya Plastics Corp. )
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Wu, Chia-Chau, the Chairman of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
 Lin, Fong-chin, the director of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Nan Ya Plastics Corp., hold 1,015,653 thousand shares.
(Wu, Chia-Chau and Lin, Fong-chin both are representatives
of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/03/12~2022/03/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/04
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 400 B 14 233 M 14 233 M
Net income 2021 81 497 M 2 902 M 2 902 M
Net Debt 2021 62 929 M 2 241 M 2 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 8,22%
Capitalization 723 B 25 755 M 25 755 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 32 271
Free-Float -
Duration : Period :
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 91,20 TWD
Average target price 100,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Jen Tsou President & Director
Ming Chung Yeh Head-Finance
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Chih Kang Wang Independent Executive Director
Yun Peng Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.79%25 755
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.38%106 983
AIR LIQUIDE-3.78%78 264
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.19%46 236
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.23%32 083
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.0.54%31 471