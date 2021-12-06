Log in
    1303   TW0001303006

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1303)
  Report
Nan Ya Plastics : November 2021 non-audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Announcement

12/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 13:32:02
Subject 
 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation November 2021
non-audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Announcement
Date of events 2021/12/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Nan Ya Plastics Corporation November 2021
non-audited Consolidated Operating Revenue Announcement
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I. MoM Comparison:
The consolidated operating revenue in November 2021 was 36,047 million,
decreased by 1,406 million (3.8% decline) compared to October, with 482
million increases in sales volume variance and 1,888 million decreases
in sales price variance.
Compared with the higher revenue base in October, revenue in November
decreased relatively. Due to the completion of the BPA plant turnarounds
in the industry, the previous higher price reversed, resulting in the
downstream Epoxy resin products lowering the selling prices reflecting
cost reductions, further leading to a decrease in revenue.
1. Electronic material products: decreased by 810 million
(sales volume -142, sales price -668).
Since the BPA price dropped, the selling price of Epoxy resin had fallen,
resulting in a revenue decrease. Sales of other products were stable,
lead to a slight revenue increase from Copper foil and Fiberglass yarn.
2. Chemical products: decreased by 409 million
(sales volume +964, sales price -1,373).
a. BPA: decreased by 559 million
(sales volume +182, sales price -741).
As the BPA plant in Ningbo completed the scheduled turnaround, sales volume
increased. Regarding price, the completion of planned turnarounds in the
industry and the new capacity opening resulted in a falling price and an
overall revenue decrease.
b. EG: increased by 177 million
(sales volume +790, sales price -613).
The control of thermal coal prices in China affected related products,
resulting in EG monthly average price falling by 15.0%. However, the
increasing external orders of the Texas EG-2 plant enhanced overall EG's
revenue.
c. 1.4BG: increased by 35 million
(Mainly from sales price variance).
With the great demand for lithium batteries, elastic fibers, and
decomposable plastics, the production lines had operated at 100% capacity,
contributing to higher revenue and profit.
3. Plastic products: decreased by 210 million
(Mainly from sales volume variance).
The falling oil price caused customers to become conservative in making
orders, leading to a revenue decrease.
4. Polyester products: increased by 50 million
(sales volume -12, sales price +62).
The condition of orders was generally stable.
II. YoY Comparison:
Compared to 2020/11, revenue increased by 9,737 million (37.0% growth),
which included 1,453 million increasing in sales volume variance and
8,284 million increasing in sales price variance. The global economy
gradually recovered in November last year, while the momentum of global
consumption was vigorous this year, resulting in a significant revenue
increase compared with the previous year.
1. Chemical products: increased by 4,660 million
(sales volume +1,115, sales price +3,545).
a. EG: increased by 2,383 million
(sales volume +1,146, sales price +1,237).
As the Texas EG-2 plant added to operation after expansion at the end of
last year, the sales volume increased relatively. In terms of the
selling price, the average price of EG in November this year increased
by 45.2% compared with last November, leading to revenue growth.
b. 1.4BG: increased by 1,004 million
(sales volume +127, sales price +877).
As market demand increased significantly, revenue enhanced.
c. Phthalate plasticizers: increased by 683 million
(sales volume -199, sales price +882).
Since oil and raw material prices pushed up product selling prices,
revenue had increased.
2. Electronic material products: increased by 3,598 million
(sales volume +630, sales price +2,968).
Since last year, the application of electronic materials has expanded
rapidly, extending to diverse ways in various industries, resulting in
substantial growth in the revenue of PCB, CCL, Epoxy resins, and Copper
foil.
3. Polyester products: increased by 1,059 million
(Mainly from sales price variance).
The cost of raw materials pushed up the price of polyester products
(PTA+58.0%, EG+45.2%), leading to revenue growth.
4. Plastic products: increased by 351 million
(Mainly from sales price variance).
As the price of raw materials was higher than the previous November, the
selling price of products had risen accordingly, resulting in a revenue
increase.

Disclaimer

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
