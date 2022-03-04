Nan Ya Plastics : To announce important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC.
03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/04
Time of announcement
15:12:44
Subject
To announce important resolutions of the
shareholders' meeting on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics
(Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC.
Date of events
2022/03/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/04
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Resolved to distribute cash dividends of
RMB 2,097,128,673.74 dollars.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Resolved to endorsed 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:The tenure of the directors is going to expire and shall
re-elect in accordance with the regulation.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
