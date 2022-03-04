Nan Ya Plastics : To announce important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/04 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Resolved to distribute cash dividends of RMB 2,097,128,673.74 dollars. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Resolved to endorsed 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:The tenure of the directors is going to expire and shall re-elect in accordance with the regulation. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.