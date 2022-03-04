Nan Ya Plastics : To announce the resolution of the board of directors to distribute cash dividends on behalf of Nan Ya Plastics (Hong Kong) Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of NPC.
03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Provided by: NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/04
Time of announcement
15:12:08
Date of events
2022/03/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors resolved to distribute cash dividends of
RMB 2,097,128,673.74 dollars.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.