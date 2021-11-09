Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Announcement of NYPCB's consolidated financial report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board of directors

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/11/09 Time of announcement 14:46:48
Subject 
 Announcement of NYPCB's consolidated financial
report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board of directors
Date of events 2021/11/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
  2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):37,454,455
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):9,977,831
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,488,438
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):8,809,532
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):7,027,101
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):7,027,101
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):10.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):51,739,386
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):14,714,245
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):37,025,141
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

NYPCB – Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
