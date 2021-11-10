Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional investor conference by Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/10
Time of announcement
16:11:21
Subject
Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional
investor conference by Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events
2021/11/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Headquarter.(B2, No.176, Sec. 1, Keelung Rd.,
Xinyi Dist., Taipei City,)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Nan Ya PCB is invited to
attend the investor conference held by Concord Securities to announce
the operation results and financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
NYPCB – Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.