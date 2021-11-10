Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional investor conference by Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Headquarter.(B2, No.176, Sec. 1, Keelung Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City,) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the investor conference held by Concord Securities to announce the operation results and financial status of the Company. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.