Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8046   TW0008046004

NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION

(8046)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional investor conference by Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/10 Time of announcement 16:11:21
Subject 
 Nan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional
investor conference by Concord Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
  Concord Securities Co.,Ltd. Headquarter.(B2, No.176, Sec. 1, Keelung Rd.,
  Xinyi Dist., Taipei City,)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Nan Ya PCB is invited to
  attend the investor conference held by Concord Securities to announce
  the operation results and financial status of the Company.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

NYPCB – Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
03:35aNan Ya PCB is invited to attend the institutional investor conference by Concord Securi..
PU
11/09The announcement of NYPCB increases investment in NYPCB Kunshan
PU
11/09On the behalf of NYPCB Kunshan to announce the board's resolution of cash capital incre..
PU
11/09On the behalf of our subsidiary, NYPCB Hong Kong, to announce the increase in investmen..
PU
11/09The Board of Directors approved to expand the production equipment of ABF Substrate
PU
11/09NYPCB Board of Directors approved to obtain the shares of its own subsidiary, NYPCB Hon..
PU
11/09Announcement of NYPCB's consolidated financial report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board..
PU
08/04NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/03Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on September 1..
CI
08/03Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 535 M 1 857 M 1 857 M
Net income 2021 9 964 M 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2021 3 814 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 350 B 12 600 M 12 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 542,00 TWD
Average target price 581,45 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
An Te Tang General Manager & Director
Chen Hsiao Lei Chief Financial Officer
Chia Chao Wu Chairman
Cheng Yi Wang Independent Director
Sheng Lin Ta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION197.80%12 600
MEDIATEK INC.30.92%56 104
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.7.38%27 100
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.91%25 158
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.67.72%21 305
SILERGY CORP.100.00%16 228