2022

Environment

Social

Governance

Report

CONTENTS

About this Report

01

Message from the

04

ESG Performance and

05

President

Highlights

1Operation Overview

  1. Operation Overview 06
  2. Product Innovation and Research & Development (R&D) 11
  3. Stakeholder
    Engagement 15

1.4 Materiality Analysis 18

4Employee Care

4.1

Employment

73

4.2

Compensation and

78

4.3

Benefits

Talent Cultivation and

82

4.4

Development

Employee

Communication and

84

4.5

Care

Occupational Health

86

and Safety

2Corporate Governance

  1. Governance Structure23
  2. Operating Risk
    Management 34

2.3

Internal Control

39

2.4

Customers

41

Relationship

2.5 Supplier and Contractor

Management 43

5Social Welfare

5.1 Neighborly

Relations 100

5.2 Social Feedback

103

3Environmental Sustainability

3.1

Environmental Policy

49

3.2

and Achievements

Climate Change

53

3.3

Action

Water Resources

62

3.4

Management

Air Pollution Control

66

3.5

Waste management

68

6Appendix

y Global Reporting Initiative

Standards (GRI Standards)

104

Comparison Table

y Sustainability Accounting

Standards Board (SASB)

111

Comparison Table

y Corporate Governance

114

Evaluation

y Comparison Table of

Procedures for Preparation

and Submission of

Corporate Sustainability

118

Reports

y

Statement

119

About this Report

Overview

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the Company or NYPCB) publishes an ESG report every year to communicate with stakeholders regarding the Company's sustainable development. This report is the eleventh ESG report that NYPCB has published. The report is published on June 2023, which includes the company's profile, governance, environmental friendly, employee wellness programs, and social welfare that took place at or involved NYPCB's Jingshin Plant (Address: No.338, Sec. 1, Nankan Rd., Luchu District, Taoyuan City)and Shulin Plant(No. 57, Weiwang St., Shulin Dist., New Taipei City)from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The previous ESG report was published in June 2022. Not including the Kunshan Plant in China. The previous edition was published in June 2022.

All data and statistics disclosed in this report have come from the statistical analysis and investigation of the Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation. Financial data were specifically countersigned by an accountant and reported in accordance with relevant laws. Some data have been taken from government websites and stated in a more colloquial way for description purposes. Exceptions are otherwise noted throughout the report.

We will publish the ESG report regularly and the next report will be published in June 2024.

Report Guideline

Issuing unit

Standards / Regulations

Global Sustainability Standards Board,

y

GRI Universal Standards 2021

GSSB

y

GRI Standards 2016, 2018 & 2020

Financial Stability Board, FSB

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, TCFD

International Sustainability Standards

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, SASB

Board, ISSB

y Procedures for Compiling and Submitting ESG Reports by Listed

Companies

Taiwan Stock Exchange, TWSE

y Operation for Disclosure and Reporting of Environmental, Social, and

Corporate Governance (ESG) Information by Enterprises

y Operation for Applying Amendments to the Disclosure of

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Information

by Enterprises

Accountability

AA1000

United Nations

UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs

2022 NYPCB Environment Social Governance Report

01

External Verification

This Report has been verified by an independent third party, AFNOR Asia Ltd.According to the standards AA1000AS(Assurance Standard) V3 refers to the first type of assurance,and in 2018,it underwent an independent verification for the first application type, meeting the disclosure requirements of GRI sustainability guidelines.

Categorys

Standards

External Verification

Sustainability Report

AA1000AS v3 first type

AFNOR Asia Ltd.

Financial Management

Audit verification of financial statements rules and generally accepted

KPMG in Taiwan

auditing standards.

(KPMG International Limited)

Business and Customer Management

ISO 90012015

DQS Taiwan Inc

Environmental Management

ISO 140012015

SGS Taiwan Limited

ISO 14064-12018

Occupational Health & Injury Prevention and

ISO 450012018

SGS Taiwan Limited

Improvement

2022 NYPCB Environment Social Governance Report

02

ESG Organization

Environmental

Responsible department: Environment, Hygiene,

and Safety Department Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to waste recycling, air pollution reduction, water conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related operations.

Convener President

Managing Representative:

Vice President

Coordinate relevant audits and supervise the implementation of related operations in each unit

Social

Responsible department: Human Resources

Department

Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to social contributions, stakeholder management, product responsibility, and human resources. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related.

Governance

Responsible department: Management Analysis

Department

Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to the board of directors, shareholder equity, information transparency, integrity in business, risk management, and operational strategies. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related operations.

Methods

To integrate and promote ESG, NYPCB has established a"ESG Team,"(hereinafter referred to as"the team") in 2012, In response to the global ESG development trend, and to actively implement and regularly promote ESG initiatives with President Ann- De, Tang is the chief convener and Vice President Lien-Jui Lu is the Management Representative. The team is responsible for the strategic planning, monitoring, and evaluation of the Company's performance in terms of ESG. The organizational chart is as above.

Contact Information

Please contact us through the following channels if you have any suggestions or questions.

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

Investor Relations Unit of the President' Office, Nan Ya Printed

Circuit Board Corporation Mr. Kurt Yang

Tel+886-3-3223751 ext.1016

E-Mailkurtyang@nanyapcb.com.tw

Websitehttp://www.nanyapcb.com.tw

2022 NYPCB Environment Social Governance Report

03

