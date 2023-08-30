2022
About this Report
Overview
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the Company or NYPCB) publishes an ESG report every year to communicate with stakeholders regarding the Company's sustainable development. This report is the eleventh ESG report that NYPCB has published. The report is published on June 2023, which includes the company's profile, governance, environmental friendly, employee wellness programs, and social welfare that took place at or involved NYPCB's Jingshin Plant (Address: No.338, Sec. 1, Nankan Rd., Luchu District, Taoyuan City)and Shulin Plant(No. 57, Weiwang St., Shulin Dist., New Taipei City)from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The previous ESG report was published in June 2022. Not including the Kunshan Plant in China. The previous edition was published in June 2022.
All data and statistics disclosed in this report have come from the statistical analysis and investigation of the Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation. Financial data were specifically countersigned by an accountant and reported in accordance with relevant laws. Some data have been taken from government websites and stated in a more colloquial way for description purposes. Exceptions are otherwise noted throughout the report.
We will publish the ESG report regularly and the next report will be published in June 2024.
Report Guideline
Issuing unit
Standards / Regulations
Global Sustainability Standards Board,
y
GRI Universal Standards 2021
GSSB
y
GRI Standards 2016, 2018 & 2020
Financial Stability Board, FSB
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, TCFD
International Sustainability Standards
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, SASB
Board, ISSB
y Procedures for Compiling and Submitting ESG Reports by Listed
Companies
Taiwan Stock Exchange, TWSE
y Operation for Disclosure and Reporting of Environmental, Social, and
Corporate Governance (ESG) Information by Enterprises
y Operation for Applying Amendments to the Disclosure of
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Information
by Enterprises
Accountability
AA1000
United Nations
UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs
External Verification
This Report has been verified by an independent third party, AFNOR Asia Ltd.According to the standards AA1000AS(Assurance Standard) V3 refers to the first type of assurance,and in 2018,it underwent an independent verification for the first application type, meeting the disclosure requirements of GRI sustainability guidelines.
Categorys
Standards
External Verification
Sustainability Report
AA1000AS v3 first type
AFNOR Asia Ltd.
Financial Management
Audit verification of financial statements rules and generally accepted
KPMG in Taiwan
auditing standards.
(KPMG International Limited)
Business and Customer Management
ISO 9001：2015
DQS Taiwan Inc
Environmental Management
ISO 14001：2015
SGS Taiwan Limited
ISO 14064-1：2018
Occupational Health & Injury Prevention and
ISO 45001：2018
SGS Taiwan Limited
Improvement
ESG Organization
Environmental
Responsible department: Environment, Hygiene,
and Safety Department Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to waste recycling, air pollution reduction, water conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related operations.
Convener President
Managing Representative:
Vice President
Coordinate relevant audits and supervise the implementation of related operations in each unit
Social
Responsible department: Human Resources
Department
Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to social contributions, stakeholder management, product responsibility, and human resources. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related.
Governance
Responsible department: Management Analysis
Department
Assist the management representatives in conducting audits related to the board of directors, shareholder equity, information transparency, integrity in business, risk management, and operational strategies. Also, supervise various departments in implementing related operations.
Methods
To integrate and promote ESG, NYPCB has established a"ESG Team,"(hereinafter referred to as"the team") in 2012, In response to the global ESG development trend, and to actively implement and regularly promote ESG initiatives with President Ann- De, Tang is the chief convener and Vice President Lien-Jui Lu is the Management Representative. The team is responsible for the strategic planning, monitoring, and evaluation of the Company's performance in terms of ESG. The organizational chart is as above.
Contact Information
Please contact us through the following channels if you have any suggestions or questions.
Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
Investor Relations Unit of the President' Office, Nan Ya Printed
Circuit Board Corporation Mr. Kurt Yang
Tel：+886-3-3223751 ext.1016
E-Mail：kurtyang@nanyapcb.com.tw
Website：http://www.nanyapcb.com.tw
2022 NYPCB Environment Social Governance Report
03
