About this Report

Overview

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the Company or NYPCB) publishes an ESG report every year to communicate with stakeholders regarding the Company's sustainable development. This report is the eleventh ESG report that NYPCB has published. The report is published on June 2023, which includes the company's profile, governance, environmental friendly, employee wellness programs, and social welfare that took place at or involved NYPCB's Jingshin Plant (Address: No.338, Sec. 1, Nankan Rd., Luchu District, Taoyuan City)and Shulin Plant(No. 57, Weiwang St., Shulin Dist., New Taipei City)from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The previous ESG report was published in June 2022. Not including the Kunshan Plant in China. The previous edition was published in June 2022.

All data and statistics disclosed in this report have come from the statistical analysis and investigation of the Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation. Financial data were specifically countersigned by an accountant and reported in accordance with relevant laws. Some data have been taken from government websites and stated in a more colloquial way for description purposes. Exceptions are otherwise noted throughout the report.

We will publish the ESG report regularly and the next report will be published in June 2024.