Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board : Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03 2.Company name:Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region 6.Countermeasures: (1)Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will strictly implement access control of dormitory, and assign existing employees in plant to maintain production. Hence, the event won't impact to corporation operation. (2)Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary will monitor the pandemic development closely, and follow up the requirement of domestic government to manage contingently and concurrently to ensure employees' safety and healthy. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There is no significant impact currently.