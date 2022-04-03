Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8046   TW0008046004

NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION

(8046)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board : Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region

04/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/03 Time of announcement 14:01:23
Subject 
 Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic prevention
and control execution of Kunshan region
Date of events 2022/04/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03
2.Company name:Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will strictly implement access control
   of dormitory, and assign existing employees in plant to maintain
   production. Hence, the event won't impact to corporation operation.
(2)Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary will monitor the pandemic
   development closely, and follow up the requirement of domestic government
   to manage contingently and concurrently to ensure employees' safety and
   healthy.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There is no significant impact currently.

Disclaimer

NYPCB – Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
