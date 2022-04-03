Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board : Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region
04/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/03
Time of announcement
14:01:23
Subject
Announcements of subsidiaries, epidemic prevention
and control execution of Kunshan region
Date of events
2022/04/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03
2.Company name:Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Epidemic prevention and control execution of Kunshan region
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Nan Ya PCB (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will strictly implement access control
of dormitory, and assign existing employees in plant to maintain
production. Hence, the event won't impact to corporation operation.
(2)Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary will monitor the pandemic
development closely, and follow up the requirement of domestic government
to manage contingently and concurrently to ensure employees' safety and
healthy.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There is no significant impact currently.
