2023H1 Operation Briefing of
Nan Ya PCB Corp.
August 31st 2023
Disclaimer
The description of historical events might include the information that was not reviewed by accountants. Thus, it might be insufficient to fully exhibit the financial status or operation results of Nan Ya PCB Corp.
The actual operation results, financial status, and sales outlook in the future might be different from what will be indicated or implied in this meeting. The reasons may be including but not limited to the market demand, price fluctuation, competition dynamic, global economy, supply-chain, foreign exchange rate, and other risks that the Company cannot control.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Company Profile
Financial Status
Future Product Development
Operational Strategies in 2023
Company Profile
Business Overview
Subsidiary Company of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
Manufacture and Sell IC Substrates and PCBs
2023 Consolidated Revenues: NTD 22.7 Billion
Market Value: NTD 170.5 Billion(June 30st 2023)
Production Locations：Taiwan and China
1
Company Profile
Milestone
PCB Business
Reinvested in
MassProduction
Started to Produce ABF
Started at Nan Ya
Nan Ya PCB
ofFlip-chip
Listed on Taiwan
Started to Produce
Substrate at Kun-shan
Plastics
Kun-shan Company
Substrate
Stock Exchange
SiP Substrate
Campus
1985
1985
1999
2001
2006
2016
2021
1997
2000
2002
2013
2019
2022
Nan Ya PCB
Mass Production of NanYaPCBAmerica Mass Production of
Established ABF
Established ABF
was
Wire-bonding
was Developed
Embedded
Substrate Production Line Substrate Production Line
Established
Substrate
Substrate
at Kun-shan Campus
at Shulin Campus
1985 : PCB business unit was formed at Nan Ya Plastics Corp. and started manufacturing PCBs
1997 : Approved by the Board of Nan Ya Plastics, Nan Ya PCB Corp. was established via reinvestment
1999 : Reinvested Nan Ya PCB Kun-shan Company with capital of USD29.8 million
2000 : Started manufacturing wire-bonding substrates
2001 : Upgraded technologies and produced flip-chip substrates
2002 : Established Nan Ya PCB America Corp.
2006 : Listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange with ticker 8046 TT
2013 : Upgraded technologies and produced Embedded substrates
2016 : Started to produce System in Package (SiP) substrates
2019 : In response to market demand, Nan Ya PCB Corp. started to build ABF substrate production line at Kun-shan Campus
2021 : Kun-shan Campus started to manufacture ABF substrates
2022 : Shulin Campus started to manufacture ABF substrates
