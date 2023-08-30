2023H1 Operation Briefing of

Nan Ya PCB Corp.

August 31st 2023

Disclaimer

The description of historical events might include the information that was not reviewed by accountants. Thus, it might be insufficient to fully exhibit the financial status or operation results of Nan Ya PCB Corp.

The actual operation results, financial status, and sales outlook in the future might be different from what will be indicated or implied in this meeting. The reasons may be including but not limited to the market demand, price fluctuation, competition dynamic, global economy, supply-chain, foreign exchange rate, and other risks that the Company cannot control.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Agenda

Company Profile

Financial Status

Future Product Development

Operational Strategies in 2023

Company Profile

Business Overview

  • Subsidiary Company of Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
  • Manufacture and Sell IC Substrates and PCBs
  • 2023 Consolidated Revenues: NTD 22.7 Billion
  • Market Value: NTD 170.5 Billion(June 30st 2023)
    Production LocationsTaiwan and China

1

Company Profile

Milestone

PCB Business

Reinvested in

MassProduction

Started to Produce ABF

Started at Nan Ya

Nan Ya PCB

ofFlip-chip

Listed on Taiwan

Started to Produce

Substrate at Kun-shan

Plastics

Kun-shan Company

Substrate

Stock Exchange

SiP Substrate

Campus

1985

1985

1999

2001

2006

2016

2021

1997

2000

2002

2013

2019

2022

Nan Ya PCB

Mass Production of NanYaPCBAmerica Mass Production of

Established ABF

Established ABF

was

Wire-bonding

was Developed

Embedded

Substrate Production Line Substrate Production Line

Established

Substrate

Substrate

at Kun-shan Campus

at Shulin Campus

  • 1985 : PCB business unit was formed at Nan Ya Plastics Corp. and started manufacturing PCBs
  • 1997 : Approved by the Board of Nan Ya Plastics, Nan Ya PCB Corp. was established via reinvestment
  • 1999 : Reinvested Nan Ya PCB Kun-shan Company with capital of USD29.8 million
  • 2000 : Started manufacturing wire-bonding substrates
  • 2001 : Upgraded technologies and produced flip-chip substrates
  • 2002 : Established Nan Ya PCB America Corp.
  • 2006 : Listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange with ticker 8046 TT
  • 2013 : Upgraded technologies and produced Embedded substrates
  • 2016 : Started to produce System in Package (SiP) substrates
  • 2019 : In response to market demand, Nan Ya PCB Corp. started to build ABF substrate production line at Kun-shan Campus
  • 2021 : Kun-shan Campus started to manufacture ABF substrates
  • 2022 : Shulin Campus started to manufacture ABF substrates

2

Attachments

